Jeep Trick: 5 Lessons From Off-Roading in Moab With the Wrangler and Gladiator

As someone who has only visited the off-road parks and blue square trails around Los Angeles, I was not prepared for the undulating, unforgiving petrified sand dunes that make up Moab’s trails. Driving Moab’s most famous trail, Hell’s Revenge, in a Gladiator Rubicon was terrifying. The 6.5-mile loop included optional obstacles like Devil’s Hot Tub and Tip-Over Challenge (absolutely not), and the route included narrow spines, steep drops, severe off-camber corners and near vertical steps. The traction, articulation and clearance required would have challenged most off-road rigs, and I can only think of a handful of vehicles beyond the Wrangler and Gladiator that could have made it through with no aftermarket modifications.

Across every obstacle, including a harrowing climb up what locals call the "Escalator to Hell," the Gladiator was unfazed. All I did to prepare for the drive was air down the tires, press a button to disconnect the front anti-roll bar, and yank the Jeep’s old-school transfer case shifter into low range for extra torque and better engine braking. I didn’t even need the Rubicon’s locking front or rear differentials, let alone touchscreen-activated drive modes and electronic trickery.

The only challenge I ran into just had to do with geometry. The Gladiator is effectively a Wrangler pickup, and in order to fit a 5-foot truck bed in place of the Wrangler’s cargo area, the pickup has a significantly longer wheelbase and more body hanging off behind the rear axle. That meant when I was climbing out of a rut or taking off for a steep ascent, the Wranglers in our group drove on through while the Gladiator would either scrape its tow hitch or require a more conservative angle of attack.