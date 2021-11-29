TESTED: The 2022 Genesis GV70 Has Whispers of Athleticism

Genesis is still a relatively nascent luxury brand, having officially launched just six years ago. But it's already proven it's on the fast track when it comes to competing with the biggest brands in the segment. The 2022 Genesis GV70 is a prime example, as it recently clinched our top spot in the ultra-competitive small luxury SUV segment.

Part of its competitiveness comes from the way the GV70 drives. The standard engine is a turbocharged four-cylinder that makes a healthy 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. We, however, got our hands on a model sporting the optional 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, which is good for 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. All this power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This sounds great on paper, but can the GV70 walk the walk in our rigorous independent testing? We took it to the test track to find out.