- Toyota has revealed its 2024 lineup of GR-tuned special-edition performance models.
- The 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition returns with available Blue Flame paint, lightweight alloys and carbon-fiber roof.
- A 45th Anniversary Edition of the GR Supra sports car will be limited to only 900 units.
- The GR86 Trueno Edition pays homage to the iconic 1980s Toyota AE86 hot hatchback.
Toyota Reveals Wild GR Special-Edition Models
Toyota is getting racy and retro with its 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition, GR86 Trueno and 45th Anniversary Supra
Toyota continues to exhibit a flair for the dramatic — not to mention cars that are a riot to drive — with three special-edition versions of the GR Corolla hatchback, GR86 coupe and GR Supra sports car. These three vehicles have been engineered by Toyota's performance division, Gazoo Racing, to appeal to car shoppers who prioritize strong acceleration and razor-sharp handling over a cushy ride or the number of cupholders in the cabin.
GT Corolla Circuit Edition
We'll start with the most unlikely hero of this GR-tuned trio — the 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition. Yes, this high-performance hatch is based on the same stolid Corolla that's best known for being a sensible economy car that's good on gas ... and not terribly exciting to drive.
Except Toyota threw that rulebook out the window with the introduction of the 2023 GR Corolla, powered by a 300-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder and standard all-wheel drive. Available in three trims — Core, Circuit Edition and Morizo Edition — the '23 GR Corolla became an instant under-the-radar speed machine. In fact, to save weight and increase performance, the hardcore Morizo variant jettisoned not just its entire rear seat but even the wiper arm for the rear window.
The 2024 GR Corolla Circuit Edition returns with a retuned chassis and slight modifications to improve the cooling efficiency of its front brake ducts. It's also newly available in Blue Flame paint — a perfect complement to its lightweight forged 18-inch BBS alloys and black exterior trim — or Ice Cap white, an exterior color offered last year. Adding to this four-door hatchback's visual punch is a carbon-fiber roof, black mesh front grille, a rear roof-mounted spoiler, rear diffuser, and triple-pipe exhaust peeking out from behind.
What hasn't changed is the hardware that scoots this feisty Corolla down the road. This includes a rev-happy three-cylinder that sends 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via standard all-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission. The sprint from zero to 60 mph takes approximately 5.0 seconds and the driver can control the front and rear torque distribution with the twist of a dial on the center console. This varies from a 60:40 split for routine drives, to 30:70 for zippier steering responses, and 50:50 for the best available grip.
Riding on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition is brought to a quick stop thanks to 14-inch ventilated and slotted front rotors with four-piston calipers at the front and 11.7-inch ventilated rotors with two-piston calipers at the rear. While it has largely the same cabin layout as a regular Corolla hatch, unique touches include front seats finished in faux leather and suede with blue stitching, a blue striped shift knob, and standard eight-speaker JBL audio system.
GR86 Trueno Edition
If you're someone who likes a little retro appeal with your sport coupe, the GR86 Trueno Edition has 1980s throwback design touches inspired by the iconic 1984-1987 Corolla Sport GT-S liftback (labeled as the "Trueno" in Japan). Fans of this rear-wheel-drive sports car commonly refer to it as the AE86, and it became famous for its highly tunable engine and balanced chassis that made it an favorite among drift car racers.
The 2024 GR86 Trueno will be limited to only 860 units in the U.S. and is available in a choice of two duo-tone exterior paint schemes, Halo (white) and black, or Track bRed (not a typo) and black. The black exterior accents include a black hood, two black side stripes stretching across the doors, black side mirrors and door handles, and a black duckbill rear spoiler. Additional hints that this is more than a prettified version of the GR86 are Trueno Edition badges at the front and rear, plus black-painted 10-spoke alloy wheels.
Under its pert hood is a 228-hp four-cylinder and choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic that sends power solely to the rear wheels. That's what you get in the regular GR86, true. But take note, because the Trueno Edition comes standard with a performance package consisting of high-pressure nitrogen and oil-filled Sachs dampers, along with stronger Brembo brakes at the front and rear.
Better still, this performance upgrade is available not only on the regular 2024 GR86 — it can also be retrofitted to any example dating back to the 2022 model year that's equipped with 18-inch wheels. Tipping the scales at only 2,800 pounds, this should make the lithe GR86 even more thrilling to drive on twisty roads. And to show even a sports car can have a sensible side, Toyota's Active Safety suite is now standard on 2024 GR86 models fitted with the manual gearbox, whereas previously it was limited to only automatic versions. This includes features such as automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition
Toyota has also cooked up a birthday surprise for fans of the Supra sports car. The 2024 GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 900 examples for the U.S., split evenly between Mikan Blast (orange) and Absolute Zero (bright white). Each rides on 19-inch matte black-painted alloy wheels with black GR brake calipers peeking out from behind them. Paying tribute to the towering rear spoiler available on the fourth-generation (1993-1998) Supra, the 45th Anniversary Edition has a similarly audacious and manually adjustable spoiler fitted onto its tail.
Motivated by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, the Anniversary Edition Supra churns out 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. It can be equipped with a six-speed manual, or eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Stretching across the engine bay is an orange strut brace with GR badge in the center.
Toyota has not yet announced pricing for these GR-tuned vehicles, though the Supra is slated to be the first to arrive when it hits dealer lots this fall. The GR86 Trueno and GR Corolla Circuit Edition arrive in the winter.
Edmunds says
Who says everyone is buying dull high-riding SUVs these days? Toyota continues to impress with its commitment to sporty cars that emphasize driving excitement — not to mention some eye-searing paint jobs.