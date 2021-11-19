Toyota Camry: What's New for 2022

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is an enduringly popular entry in the fuel-sipping sedan segment. For 2022, Toyota aims to expand the Camry Hybrid's appeal without messing with that winning formula. The story is much the same with the regular Toyota Camry — even with the rise of SUVs, Americans still love Toyota's midsize sedan.

So, how do you update an icon? Here are Toyota's answers for 2022.

2022 Camry Hybrid gets the Nightshade treatment

The hybrid grade wears fresh duds if you opt for the 2022 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid Nightshade, a trim level previously only available on four-cylinder non-hybrid models. Now buyers can get a Camry that pairs the hybrid powertrain with the distinctive elements of the Nightshade package, including 18-inch wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and black trim for the windows, door handles and mirror caps. Although the treatment blacks out a lot of elements, you don't have to get black paint to go with it — it's available in several non-black exterior colors.

The Nightshade's subtle enhancements carry a premium of $700 over the standard SE Hybrid. The MSRP for the 2022 Toyota Camry SE Hybrid Nightshade is $29,615, which doesn’t include the $1,025 destination fee.

What else is new?

Toyota also made a few tweaks to color and feature options. The 2022 Camry TRD, a trim exclusively available with the V6 engine, can now be had in Cavalry Blue with a Midnight Black Metallic roof, a two-tone option that makes the Camry downright eye-catching. Other changes include a herringbone seat pattern for the XLE grade models and the replacement of Galactic Aqua with Ice Edge, a color previously exclusive to TRD models.