Inside the cabin are unique red-and-black Ultrasuede and leather seats — with holes for mounting a racing harness — and an Ultrasuede steering wheel with plenty of red accents. Though the rear seat disappeared for the sake of saving weight, Toyota does note that you'll have enough room to fit four extra tires for a track day in the back despite the structural bracing. When President Akio Toyoda set out to build a car he was proud to put his name on, he meant it.

What's with that Morizo Edition name?

If you're a Toyota fan, then this may be old news to you, but the name Morizo has a bit of a backstory. Back in 2007, Akio Toyoda (then vice president of Toyota, now the president) wanted to branch out into more racing and to use the endeavor to hone the development of the automaker's cars. The effort wasn't officially approved by the company at the time, so a number of employees, including Akio Toyoda himself, went racing at the famous 24 Hours of Nürburgring endurance race.

Toyoda had received some criticism for the move, with some believing it was too dangerous for someone in his position. He decided to race under the name Morizo, kicking off an interesting era in which his true identity was neither confirmed nor denied by Toyota's media relations team.

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Edition was tested extensively at a number of Japanese racetracks, as well as rally courses in snow and dirt. In addition to a team of professional drivers and experts, Toyoda himself spent time behind the wheel making sure it was worthy to not only wear the GR name but the same pseudonym used by Toyoda, not only the president but GR master driver.

Edmunds says

This limited edition of Toyota's newest hot hatch has all the right stuff and promises an exciting and exclusive experience.