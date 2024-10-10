Tesla Robovan Is a Self-Driving Van That Seats 20 People

Always one to offer "one more thing" at his events, Tesla CEO Elon Musk showed a new Robovan on Thursday night, following the introduction of the Robotaxi, or Cybercab, as Musk calls it. Like the Cybercab, this is a fully autonomous vehicle, and is designed for mass transit use cases.

The Robovan looks to have modular seating inside, and Musk says it can carry up to 20 people. (Might be a little cramped in there.) The Robovan can also transform into a cargo van, and be used for applications "from mass transit to construction to food service," according to Tesla's website.

Other details surrounding the van are slim to none right now, but Musk did make one big promise during the Robovan's unveiling: It's actually going to look like this when it hits the road. It's got a cool, almost steampunk vibe. And considering Musk managed to get the Cybertruck into production looking not too dissimilar from the original, we bet he isn't fooling with this one, either.