Used 1998 Dodge Avenger Consumer Reviews

Great Diamond-Star johnho , 08/08/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Original owner of a rare ES with 2.0L 5-speed. Had to wait six months just for the factory to build it!!! 140,000 salt-free miles and the paint looks great. Best of all I get 32MPG in mixed driving. Still love the interior cockpit layout and the clean yet aggressive exterior styling. I only wish today's Moper had something that could replace it if I wanted a new car. Other than the usual wear items,my only problem was a reoccurring hesitation issue at low RPMs starting around 90,000 miles;tried everything to fix it! The dealer tried to tell me I babied it too much and caused carbon build-up on the valves? Nope! Recently replaced the crank sensor and that seems to have taken care of it.

The truth... ptr1ck , 12/19/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased this car 2 years ago, it has been great. I now have almost 150,000 on the ticker and its still going strong. Could use some more power but overall its really not as bad as many want to say. I am about to purchase a BMW and am sad to see this car go. I have had some issue with the sun roof popping but I don't even want to mess with that.

Never Will Buy Another Dodge ngris_09 , 09/03/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This car has given me more problems than ever. Within the 1st year, the transmission has blown up twice, the cam seals have broke, and let's not forget the door handles have broke as well. I have the stock rims and regular tires and this car keeps getting stuck in the snow. The sunroof is starting to break as well. This car is just falling apart and I haven't done a thing to it! I could understand it doing this if i drove it like I stole it but its been adult driven and it still is doing this. Dodge didn't even make the engine, Mitsubishi did. The engine size is pathetic and its not even a manual. I will never buy a dodge again.

Dodge sucks! or atleast the avenger does dodgesuck , 04/18/2011 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is what made me decide to never buy a dodge again. I'm amazed if a month goes by and I don't have an expensive repair bill waiting for me. Cons: Steering problems are my biggest complaint- I had to replace front ball bearings after just 35,000 miles, lower control arms had to be replace on driver side, and now both front struts need to be replaced. Also it has a poor turning radius. The distributor cap and rotor needed replacing (car stopped starting). Rotors also warped on me, but I know that isn't dodges fault, just basic maintenance. Poor handling in snow, hard to see out of rear window, and I would go on but I'm running out of characters remaining. Owned for 2 years 20k miles