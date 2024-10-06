Our Tesla Cybertruck's Steering is Fixed — Here's What Happened

Senior editor Brian Wong handled the service visit. Here's what happened next, in his own words.

"I picked up the truck on Wednesday afternoon and spoke to Jose, one of the technicians who handled our case.

"Our truck was shipped with some coolant, just not enough of it. I asked if they inspect the coolant level as part of the predelivery inspection; they said that they do not as it is supposed to come from the factory with enough coolant.

"I asked why we didn't see any coolant errors; he confirmed that if the coolant is low you should see a coolant error. But the reason we did not is there was air pressure in the system, so the truck thought that the coolant reservoir was full ... even though it was mostly full of air. This would jibe with how the coolant system is filled, which is with a vacuum tool, and implies that the coolant system uses some sort of pressure sensor to detect leaks/how full it is.

"Due to the closed-system nature of this, we are unable to add coolant ourselves. It will have to return to Tesla each time. The mix they use is standard, a mix of antifreeze and water; he didn't know the exact mix.

"He said that was the reason we saw that other litany of errors and not a coolant error. Basically, all of the systems that required cooling started to get hot and the vehicle, thinking it was full of coolant, went into redundancies and shut itself down to protect everything (hence limp mode). So the alerts and warnings about the 48-volt battery, electric motors, rear-wheel steering, battery, etc., that we saw were tied to that.