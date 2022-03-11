- The WRX STI is dead; long live the WRX STI.
- Subaru announced the next WRX STI won’t be based on the new WRX.
- So what does this mean for its future?
Subaru has just done what most enthusiasts would have considered unthinkable. The company announced that there will not be a high-performance STI variant of the recently redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX. Instead, Subaru is looking at potentially electrifying the next-generation WRX STI. But that means STI fans will have to twiddle their thumbs until the next WRX debuts, and that could be a long wait.
In a statement, the automaker said, "[...] Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform."
For now, the WRX STI is officially dead. This comes as a shock, especially considering the performance potential we think the all-new WRX has. We were fully expecting a new WRX STI to come, and soon, but it looks as though the previous STI is the last time the rally-bred sport sedan will feature an internal combustion engine.
The automaker then added that "we also look forward to incorporating the essence of STI into our next generation of vehicles." The key word there is, of course, "essence," and while that's a fine gesture, it won't give much solace to the hardcore Subaru fans who were no doubt eagerly awaiting a new WRX STI.
It doesn't matter how you slice it, this is a huge blow to sports car fans everywhere.