Subaru has just done what most enthusiasts would have considered unthinkable. The company announced that there will not be a high-performance STI variant of the recently redesigned 2022 Subaru WRX. Instead, Subaru is looking at potentially electrifying the next-generation WRX STI. But that means STI fans will have to twiddle their thumbs until the next WRX debuts, and that could be a long wait.

In a statement, the automaker said, "[...] Subaru Corporation is exploring opportunities for the next generation Subaru WRX STI, including electrification. In the meantime, a next generation internal combustion engine WRX STI will not be produced based upon the new WRX platform."