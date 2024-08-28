Your Car Is a Data Privacy Nightmare. Here's How to Protect Yourself

Your car knows you far, far better than you think — where you work, your Instagram handle, what kind of music you like, the sound of your voice singing backup to “Under Pressure” and more. But the worst part? You handed all that data over willingly, and you probably didn't even know it.

What data does my car collect?

As is the case with tech companies that collect and sell your data to the highest bidder, the scale of the information collected by automakers only comes into view when their privacy policies are read in full — which is what you should do, but we all know that's not what happens. Companies bury exactly what is collected behind hundreds of pages of intentionally wordy legalese that is designed to bore and mislead. Automakers generally notify you that terms and conditions exist by displaying a brief note on your car's screen, accompanied by a nice large “OK” button. Most people tap that button without thinking about it — I need to get on the road and this silly screen is standing between me and the nav system! — but in many cases, that’s all it takes for your data to be collected and used in whatever way these companies see fit.

Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included, an organization focused on educating consumers about the way companies use their data, points out that cars are, generally, a privacy nightmare. The organization went so far as to call them “the worst product category we have ever reviewed for privacy” in a review it published last year. We spoke with Jen Caltrider, program director at *Privacy Not Included, to find out more. Caltrider told us, “There really isn’t much of a middle ground where consumers can access connected features and be certain their privacy is also being respected.” Moreover, some automakers make opting out sound scarier than having your data taken and sold off. Caltrider and *Privacy Not Included cataloged warnings in Teslas in this piece telling consumers that if they opt out of data sharing, their car may become inoperable. Moreover, Tesla states certain features like the car’s over-the-air update functionality — which Tesla often uses to push recall fixes — “rely on such connectivity.” Right now, protections for consumers and their data are scarce, and where the data automakers collect goes can be pretty scary.