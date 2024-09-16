Skip to main content

CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: What It's Like to Drive the Porsche 911 Dakar & More

The duo share their thoughts on being behind the wheel of the Dakar and Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar in the desert
  • written by
    Executive Director, Written Content
    Jodi Tourkow has worked in content creation and operations since 1998. She has written thousands of lifestyle articles, including car-related content, over the course of her career. Jodi is executive director of written content at Edmunds and has also contributed to the launch of and strategy for multiple consumer-focused brands, including LIVESTRONG.com and Who What Wear. When she’s not ensuring that Edmunds shoppers get the right car content to help them make the best purchasing decision, Jodi is competing in fitness and weightlifting competitions.
  • Alistair drives the new Porsche 911 Dakar
  • One-pedal driving woes
  • The new Lamborghini Temerario

On this week's episode, Matt shares why he hates one-pedal driving. Alistair shares his impressions of driving the Porsche 911 Dakar and new Mercedes E-Class drive. Plus, he talks with Lamborghini’s head of marketing and sales about the new Temerario

ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.

