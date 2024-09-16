- Alistair drives the new Porsche 911 Dakar
- One-pedal driving woes
- The new Lamborghini Temerario
CarCast+Edmunds Podcast: What It's Like to Drive the Porsche 911 Dakar & More
The duo share their thoughts on being behind the wheel of the Dakar and Mercedes-Benz E-Class
On this week's episode, Matt shares why he hates one-pedal driving. Alistair shares his impressions of driving the Porsche 911 Dakar and new Mercedes E-Class drive. Plus, he talks with Lamborghini’s head of marketing and sales about the new Temerario.
For more podcasts, visit our dedicated CarCast + Edmunds Podcast Hub.
ABOUT CARCAST
CarCast is a weekly automotive podcast hosted by Edmunds Editor In Chief Alistair Weaver and Matt “The Motorator” D’Andria. It’s the only show of its kind that explores all aspects of the automotive space from the performance aftermarket, to new car buying and the future of the automotive industry. The guys answer your questions, offer advice and feature guests from the automotive industry and celebrity car enthusiasts.