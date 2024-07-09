Subaru WRX Project Midnight Is Here to Break Records, Hearts

To accomplish this, Subaru worked with the team at Vermont SportsCar — a company well known for building fast Subies — to give the new WRX a major overhaul. The super-wide aerodynamic body is made of carbon fiber, and the massive wing is an bigger version of the one found on Subaru's ARA24 gravel rally car. You'll find 18-inch OZ Racing magnesium wheels at all four corners, wrapped in 280/650R18 Yokohama Advan racing slicks.

Thanks to that new body, as well as lightweight suspension components, Subaru says Project Midnight is not only 300 pounds lighter than the Airslayer, but roughly 1,000 pounds lighter than a standard WRX road car. This racer tips the scales at a scant 2,469 pounds.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0-liter flat-four engine, with the wick turned way up to produce 670 horsepower and 680 lb-ft of torque. Subaru says the engine can rev to an insane 9,500 rpm. Oh, and it'll spit flames from its hood-exit exhaust. Heck yeah.