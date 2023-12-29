Skip to main content
Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M2 Races Kia EV6 GT In Gas vs. Electric Battle

BMW's lithe sport coupe lines up against Kia's electric powerhouse

BMW M2 and Kia EV6 GT U-Drags group shot
  by
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of Editorial Content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com and CNET Roadshow. Steven has also contributed to Car and Driver, Top Gear, and dozens of other automotive publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook and whip around Los Angeles in his 1999 Mazda MX-5 Miata.
  • The BMW M2 and Kia EV6 GT might not seem like obvious competitors, but that's exactly what makes this U-Drags race so interesting.
  • The BMW M2 offers 453 horsepower, while the Kia EV6 GT has 576 horsepower — and a 928-pound weight penalty.
  • Which one is victorious our U-Drags circuit? You'll have to watch to find out.

The BMW M2 is a rear-wheel-drive coupe with a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. The Kia EV6 GT is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric SUV. On paper, these two vehicles couldn't be more different. But lined up against one another on Edmunds U-Drags circuit, holy smokes, it makes for one heck of a match.

Both cars certainly have compelling specs. Fighting to defend the honor of internal combustion, the BMW M2 brings 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the party. Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 GT touts the benefits of instant electric thrust, with 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. Sure, there's a 928-weight discrepancy between the two — EVs aren't exactly light — but that just levels the playing field.

We don't want to spoil any more of the video, so smash the play button below and see how this svelte coupe and powerful SUV face off on the Edmunds U-Drags course.

Edmunds says

As more and more electric performance cars come to market, we're stoked to continue to race 'em against our favorite gas-powered sports cars.

by

