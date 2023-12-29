The BMW M2 is a rear-wheel-drive coupe with a twin-turbocharged straight-six engine. The Kia EV6 GT is a dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric SUV. On paper, these two vehicles couldn't be more different. But lined up against one another on Edmunds U-Drags circuit, holy smokes, it makes for one heck of a match.

Both cars certainly have compelling specs. Fighting to defend the honor of internal combustion, the BMW M2 brings 453 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque to the party. Meanwhile, the Kia EV6 GT touts the benefits of instant electric thrust, with 576 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. Sure, there's a 928-weight discrepancy between the two — EVs aren't exactly light — but that just levels the playing field.

We don't want to spoil any more of the video, so smash the play button below and see how this svelte coupe and powerful SUV face off on the Edmunds U-Drags course.