- The JL Wrangler gets a major refresh.
- The changes amount to a new interior screen, some massaged looks, and way more standard equipment.
- Will this make the Wrangler more competitive against Ford's Bronco?
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Gets New Face, Trims and Infotainment Setup
We think the Wrangler faithful are going to love this
The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most iconic American vehicles on sale right now. It's the car that you think of when someone says the word "Jeep" thanks to its classic proportions, rugged off-road ability and relatively affordable price. The Wrangler lineup has grown in recent years and features the option for two or four doors, a number of different powertrain options, a slew of trims, and seemingly endless customizability thanks to aftermarket support from Mopar and other brands. For 2024, none of that changes — but the Wrangler on which all of that customizability is based gets a big shakeup.
The biggest news is that the already expansive Wrangler lineup adds two new trims. The new Sport S 4xe model serves as the new entry point to the Wrangler's lineup of plug-in hybrid options, and the Rubicon X makes a hardcore off-roader even more capable by adding standard 35-inch tires, an integrated off-road camera and standard steel bumpers. Willys models also get larger tires as standard for more off-road capability.
The looks have gotten a slight reworking too. All Wranglers benefit from a face-lift that includes some mild revisions to the SUV's appearance. There's a new seven-slot grille design and an antenna has been integrated into the windshield. There are also 10 (count 'em) new wheel designs that range from 17 to 20 inches in diameter and the same array of open-air options. Bumpers that aren't steel also get some new body-color accenting. The changes won't be obvious to most, and that's probably a good thing considering how closely Wrangler aficionados guard their beloved truck's legacy.
V8 fans, rejoice: The 392 lives on
For 2024, one thing that hasn't changed is what's powering these models. Though we expected an an-electric variant to come sooner or later, it looks like later is now official. For now, the Wrangler remains powered by either gas or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains. The available powertrains are listed below, but the best news is that the V8-powered Wrangler Rubicon 392 is still in the mix.
• 2.0-liter turbocharged PHEV 4xe: 375 horsepower, 470 lb-ft of torque
• 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine: 270 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque
• 3.6-liter V6: 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque
• 6.4-liter V8: 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque
There are also four 4x4 systems to pick from. Command-Trac, which features a part-time transfer case; Rock-Trac, which has either a part-time or full-time transfer case depending on specification; and Selec-Trac, which is a full-time system. The Wrangler's lowest crawl ratio is still 100:1, and Wranglers can now ford up to 34 inches of water. The Wrangler's max approach, breakover and departure angles are 47.4 degrees, 27.8 degrees and 40.4 degrees, respectively.
The new Wrangler's interior gets a major upgrade
The Wrangler's interior is almost identical to the one in the previous model, but there are a few notable changes. The first is an addition to safety — first- and second-row side curtain airbags are now standard on every trim except for the base Sport model. Power front seats are now also available on the Wrangler, and Jeep says they've been tested to withstand water fording, so you don't have to worry about them shorting out should your adventures get a little too wet.
The biggest change, however, is to the Wrangler's infotainment. Gone are the old 7.4- or 8-inch head units that used to sit atop the center stack and in their place sits an all-new 12.3-inch infotainment display. Clearly Jeep felt the need to up the Wrangler's ante in this area to properly compete with the Bronco.
That new infotainment unit houses the Stellantis groups' UConnect 5 infotainment software. It's made its debut in other Jeep products, but the best-selling Jeep can finally benefit from its slicker interface and better graphics. The system itself uses Google's Android operating system and can be updated over the air to add more features and fix bugs. The Wrangler also offers up to seven USB-A and USB-C ports in total. The new screen comes on every single Wrangler trim as standard kit and comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to boot.
Uconnect 5 unlocks a slew of new features too. Trails Offroad is a new feature that essentially serves as a spotter for major trails you might find yourself on in a Wrangler. The feature gives trails a difficulty rating, a route description, and waypoints for turns, obstacles or general points of interest. There's also a new 4G wireless hotspot, the ability to pair two phones via Bluetooth at once, and the capacity for five user profiles (including a valet mode) that track music preferences, a driver's seat position, their preferred mirror angles and climate control settings.
What's new for the Wrangler trim levels?
As part of the 2024 face-lift, Jeep went to town on the standard equipment. Taking an almost kitchen-sink approach, there's new standard kit littered throughout the model range, and we've listed every piece of new standard equipment below.
Sport
Standard features include:
• 12.3-inch touchscreen radio
• Premium soft top
• Gray Soul fabric instrument panel mid bolster
Sport S
It builds on the Sport features and adds:
• Adaptive cruise control
• Forward collision warning
• Gorilla glass windshield
Willys
It adds to the Sport S features with:
• 33-inch tires
• Steel rock rails
• Rear-locking differential
Sahara
It also builds on the Sport S features and adds:
• LED headlights, taillights and foglights
• Heated seats and steering wheel
High Altitude
Adds to the Sahara features with:
• 12-way power-adjustable front seats
• 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation
• Blind-spot warning and rear cross-path warning
• Black or Mantis Green Nappa wrapped instrument cluster surround
• Black or black/Mantis Green Nappa leather seats
• Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound-deadening foam
• Sky One-Touch power top
• Integrated front off-road camera
Rubicon
It gets everything from the Sport S and the following:
• LED headlights, taillights and foglights
• Black water-resistant Addax cloth instrument panel mid bolster
• Trailer tow package
• Auxiliary switches
• Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle
Rubicon X — This new trim gets all of the Rubicon's standard equipment plus:
• 12-way power-adjustable front seats
• 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation
• Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system
• Nappa leather seats
• Heated seats and steering wheel
• Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound-deadening foam
• ParkSense rear parking assist system
• Blind-spot warning and rear cross-path warning
• Steel bumpers
• Integrated front off-road camera
• Body-color fender flares and hardtop
• Xtreme 35 package (automatic transmission only)
Rubicon 392 is back for another yet and builds on Rubicon models with
• Xtreme 35 package, which includes 35-inch tires and a 1.5-inch lift
• Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound-deadening foam
• Heated seats and steering wheel
• Integrated front off-road camera
• 12-way power-adjustable front seats
Edmunds says
All in all, the 2024 Wrangler looks like a worthy upgrade to the famed nameplate, but we'll have to wait and see just how well all these upgrades work. The 2024 Wrangler is available to order now, and Jeep expects them to show up in showrooms later this year.