The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Gets New Face, Trims and Infotainment Setup

The Jeep Wrangler is one of the most iconic American vehicles on sale right now. It's the car that you think of when someone says the word "Jeep" thanks to its classic proportions, rugged off-road ability and relatively affordable price. The Wrangler lineup has grown in recent years and features the option for two or four doors, a number of different powertrain options, a slew of trims, and seemingly endless customizability thanks to aftermarket support from Mopar and other brands. For 2024, none of that changes — but the Wrangler on which all of that customizability is based gets a big shakeup.

The biggest news is that the already expansive Wrangler lineup adds two new trims. The new Sport S 4xe model serves as the new entry point to the Wrangler's lineup of plug-in hybrid options, and the Rubicon X makes a hardcore off-roader even more capable by adding standard 35-inch tires, an integrated off-road camera and standard steel bumpers. Willys models also get larger tires as standard for more off-road capability.

The looks have gotten a slight reworking too. All Wranglers benefit from a face-lift that includes some mild revisions to the SUV's appearance. There's a new seven-slot grille design and an antenna has been integrated into the windshield. There are also 10 (count 'em) new wheel designs that range from 17 to 20 inches in diameter and the same array of open-air options. Bumpers that aren't steel also get some new body-color accenting. The changes won't be obvious to most, and that's probably a good thing considering how closely Wrangler aficionados guard their beloved truck's legacy.