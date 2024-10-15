Skip to main content

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Looks Ready to Tackle Baja

Two doors, trick shocks, great paint — we likey

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • There is a new special-edition Bronco.
  • The Stroppe Special Edition is a two-door-only Baja-ready Bronco.
  • It's all-new for 2025 and replaced the Wildtrak model.

Ford has doubled down efforts on its enthusiast products lately. The Mustang and the Bronco are more than just cool cars Ford gets to make; they're now key pillars in the brand's product portfolio. To that end, Ford has been churning out new versions of its famous off-roader, and the latest addition is the Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition for 2025. 

For those unfamiliar, Bill Stroppe worked with Ford in the early 1970s to build a factory Bronco that could tackle the Baja 1000. The new Stroppe Special Edition follows that exact same ethos. It is available exclusively as a two-door model and will come exclusively with the 330-horsepower 2.7-liter turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with a stabilizer bar disconnect, 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, and Fox internal bypass dampers all as standard kit. 

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition profile

Even though all that stuff sounds like it's basically just the Bronco's Sasquatch pack, it isn't. The dampers on that pack are by Bilstein, whereas these are from Fox — they're quite similar, actually, to what Ford uses on the much burlier Bronco Raptor. Another key difference is that Sasquatch models get mud-terrain tires, whereas the Stroppe edition's tires are for more rugged terrain (hence the RT designation, not MT). Another key change is that, even though this is called a special edition, Ford says it takes the place of the Wildtrak in the Bronco's lineup. 

To help set the Stroppe Special Edition apart from the rest of the Bronco lineup, Ford has adorned it in a three-tone livery. The top is blue, there's a thin strip of white in the middle, and the bottom is Ford's Code Orange color, which, in the right light, looks very close to red. There are also a few decals on the front and rear fenders other Broncos can't get, the tailgate is matte black, and the wheels are 17 inches in diameter, all black, and beadlock-capable too. 

Inside, buyers are greeted by some orange accents and a white dash treatment for the passenger's side airbag cover. Beyond that it's largely the same as the interior in other 2025 Broncos. The Stroppe-branded Bronco will be available in January of next year, and if you're interested you can head to Ford's website to learn more about the newest special-edition Bronco. 

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Kathleen Clontsedited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Polestar 3
Discover Now at Polestar.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The Kia K4
Learn More 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model