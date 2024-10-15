- There is a new special-edition Bronco.
- The Stroppe Special Edition is a two-door-only Baja-ready Bronco.
- It's all-new for 2025 and replaced the Wildtrak model.
2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Looks Ready to Tackle Baja
Two doors, trick shocks, great paint — we likey
Ford has doubled down efforts on its enthusiast products lately. The Mustang and the Bronco are more than just cool cars Ford gets to make; they're now key pillars in the brand's product portfolio. To that end, Ford has been churning out new versions of its famous off-roader, and the latest addition is the Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition for 2025.
For those unfamiliar, Bill Stroppe worked with Ford in the early 1970s to build a factory Bronco that could tackle the Baja 1000. The new Stroppe Special Edition follows that exact same ethos. It is available exclusively as a two-door model and will come exclusively with the 330-horsepower 2.7-liter turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission. It also comes with a stabilizer bar disconnect, 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, and Fox internal bypass dampers all as standard kit.
Even though all that stuff sounds like it's basically just the Bronco's Sasquatch pack, it isn't. The dampers on that pack are by Bilstein, whereas these are from Fox — they're quite similar, actually, to what Ford uses on the much burlier Bronco Raptor. Another key difference is that Sasquatch models get mud-terrain tires, whereas the Stroppe edition's tires are for more rugged terrain (hence the RT designation, not MT). Another key change is that, even though this is called a special edition, Ford says it takes the place of the Wildtrak in the Bronco's lineup.
To help set the Stroppe Special Edition apart from the rest of the Bronco lineup, Ford has adorned it in a three-tone livery. The top is blue, there's a thin strip of white in the middle, and the bottom is Ford's Code Orange color, which, in the right light, looks very close to red. There are also a few decals on the front and rear fenders other Broncos can't get, the tailgate is matte black, and the wheels are 17 inches in diameter, all black, and beadlock-capable too.
Inside, buyers are greeted by some orange accents and a white dash treatment for the passenger's side airbag cover. Beyond that it's largely the same as the interior in other 2025 Broncos. The Stroppe-branded Bronco will be available in January of next year, and if you're interested you can head to Ford's website to learn more about the newest special-edition Bronco.