2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Looks Ready to Tackle Baja

Even though all that stuff sounds like it's basically just the Bronco's Sasquatch pack, it isn't. The dampers on that pack are by Bilstein, whereas these are from Fox — they're quite similar, actually, to what Ford uses on the much burlier Bronco Raptor. Another key difference is that Sasquatch models get mud-terrain tires, whereas the Stroppe edition's tires are for more rugged terrain (hence the RT designation, not MT). Another key change is that, even though this is called a special edition, Ford says it takes the place of the Wildtrak in the Bronco's lineup.

To help set the Stroppe Special Edition apart from the rest of the Bronco lineup, Ford has adorned it in a three-tone livery. The top is blue, there's a thin strip of white in the middle, and the bottom is Ford's Code Orange color, which, in the right light, looks very close to red. There are also a few decals on the front and rear fenders other Broncos can't get, the tailgate is matte black, and the wheels are 17 inches in diameter, all black, and beadlock-capable too.

Inside, buyers are greeted by some orange accents and a white dash treatment for the passenger's side airbag cover. Beyond that it's largely the same as the interior in other 2025 Broncos. The Stroppe-branded Bronco will be available in January of next year, and if you're interested you can head to Ford's website to learn more about the newest special-edition Bronco.