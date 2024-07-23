More Than Half of Teslas Are Being Traded In for Gas Cars

If you look at our handy table, you can see that trade-ins for hybrids have declined, while trade-ins for plug-in hybrids have picked up the slack in almost exact proportion. On the whole, PHEVs make up a pretty small percentage of total cars sold. When we checked in May of this year, less than 2% of new cars sold were PHEVs. Conventional wisdom is that PHEVs are a potential transitional step for buyers going from gas to an EV, giving them a reason to install a charger and do some of their driving solely on electricity, so they can dip a toe into the EV world. But this data shows the pipeline is effectively in the other direction. If you’ve bought an EV, you’ve probably installed a charger, so you’re already set up to take advantage of a PHEV. It’s interesting to see Tesla trade-ins going to PHEVs at three times the rate of the market as a whole.

But the big news is that more and more people are opting to trade their Teslas for an EV from a legacy automaker. That makes a lot of sense: Five years ago, legacy automakers just didn’t have vehicles that could compete with Teslas. In fact, the Tesla Model 3 won Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car in 2020, 2021 and 2022, only being unseated in 2023. And while legacy automakers have been catching up to and surpassing Tesla in terms of their offerings, Tesla has been standing still. When we reviewed the refreshed Model 3 Highland, we noted that it made only minor changes to the formula, and for every improvement, there was also a liability.