The car itself has no steering wheel and no pedals. It’s roughly the size of a small hatchback, and if you ask me, has a striking resemblance to the Volkswagen XL1. Musk provided no details on the powertrain other than mentioning that the Robotaxi can charge inductively. If that charging tech rolls its way into other Tesla products, that could be a real game changer.

A quick ride around the block

Let me start by saying that my total ride time in the driverless Tesla was roughly 2 minutes start to finish, and on a completely closed course set up by Tesla. There were Robotaxis driving alongside driverless Model Ys on a route that wound through part of the Warner Bros. Studios lot where Tesla had the event.

The autonomous vehicles were driving roughly 5 mph — nothing too crazy — but did have to avoid occasional pedestrian traffic and, well, each other. I watched as the cars patiently waited for people to cross the street and even use their blinkers when making turns. Tesla's infamous Full Self-Driving tech can occasionally misbehave, but here in this little mostly closed-circuit world, everything went smoothly.