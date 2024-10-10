Tesla Robotaxi: Here's Elon Musk's Self-Driving Cybercab

Inside, the Robotaxi only seats two, and it looks kind of tight. The dashboard - free of any steering wheel or vehicle controls - simply houses a large central-mounted touchscreen, similar to what Tesla offers in its current products. We expect a full suite of apps to be offered, for things like movies, games, social media and more.

You can buy one — or several — yourself

Elon Musk says the Robotaxi won't just be a fleet-only service special, like today's traditional cabs. The general public will be able to own and operate their own taxis — or fleet of taxis — and send them out to make money when they aren't being used by their owners.

How much will it cost? Musk expects a starting price "below $30,000."