Tesla Robotaxi: Here's Elon Musk's Self-Driving Cybercab

No pedals, no steering wheel — this is Tesla's fully autonomous taxi

Tesla Robotaxi front 3/4
    Director, Editorial Content
    Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of car-related articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET Roadshow, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Ars Technica, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, SlashGear, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and lust over small JDM cars that never made it to the States.
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the company's Robotaxi, or Cybercab, at an event in Los Angeles on Thursday night.
  • Musk confirmed the Robotaxi has no steering wheel and no pedals.
  • You'll even be able to buy your own.

The Tesla Robotaxi — or as CEO Elon Musk calls it, Cybercab — is here. Musk revealed the new fully autonomous taxi at an event held in Los Angeles, California on Thursday evening. And as he originally promised, it's a fully self-driving car: There are no pedals or steering wheel.

Musk says the Robotaxi will feature inductive charging, meaning it can drive over a charger and regenerate its battery that way — kind of like wireless smartphone charging, but for a car. There's a large liftback-style trunk for cargo, and while the Robotaxi's design is sort of understated, its scissor doors are pretty cool.

Tesla Robotaxi interior

Inside, the Robotaxi only seats two, and it looks kind of tight. The dashboard - free of any steering wheel or vehicle controls - simply houses a large central-mounted touchscreen, similar to what Tesla offers in its current products. We expect a full suite of apps to be offered, for things like movies, games, social media and more.

You can buy one — or several — yourself

Elon Musk says the Robotaxi won't just be a fleet-only service special, like today's traditional cabs. The general public will be able to own and operate their own taxis — or fleet of taxis — and send them out to make money when they aren't being used by their owners.

How much will it cost? Musk expects a starting price "below $30,000."

Tesla Robotaxi rear 3/4 from above

When will the Robotaxi go on sale?

Considering the Robotaxi's unveiling was delayed several times prior to Thursday's announcement, take this information with a grain of salt. During his remarks at the Robotaxi's debut event, Musk said the production version will arrive "probably in 2026" or "before 2027, let me put it that way." We'll be waiting.

Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi 001.jpg
Steven Ewing

