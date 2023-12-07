One, many of the practicality flaws that were present in the 2013 long-term BRZ are still around in the 2022. Things like the lack of cargo capacity and the difficulty of placing children into the back seat. It's not only uncomfortable for them but also for us getting them back there. Even if it is a sports car at heart, we still want to take the family along for a drive. That said, all of the lovable elements, like its agility and engaging drive, are still there. Because of the engine update, it's even better than the 2013. It's a lot of FUN. Not only that, but it beat the WRX in our U-Drags competition!

Two, the tech update is welcome. The main infotainment screen now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. And it has a more vibrant screen. Unfortunately, its responsiveness is akin to an older unit from the mid-2010s. There is still room for improvement.

Finally, it is comfortable as a daily driver. Despite its sports car persona, it performs fine around town and on the highway. Just keep it to two passengers. And, we were able to consistently best the EPA's mpg estimates.

What's the bottom line?

What made the previous-generation BRZ enjoyable is still present in 2022. The engine upgrade makes it even better. However, the things we disliked then are still present: lack of cargo capacity and rear passenger room, and dated tech. At least it now has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.