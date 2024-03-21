- The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT might have 1,019 hp but it also has stiff competition.
Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Lucid Air Sapphire vs. Taycan Turbo GT: Epic EVs Compared
How does the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT stack up?
The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the most extreme EV Porsche has ever made. It’s also the most powerful Porsche ever. But in a world of high-power EVs with big price tags, the newest addition to the Taycan lineup already has its work cut out for it. To get a feel for the market, we built out a Taycan Turbo GT that should nicely compete with its closest rivals: the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Tesla Model S Plaid.
If you feel like following along, Porsche has just added both the Taycan Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with the Weissach package to its excellent configurator. Though Porsche’s Weissach-equipped Taycan so handily beat every other EV at Laguna Seca, it feels like the wrong place to start simply because it doesn’t have rear seats, unlike competitors. So, that leaves the Taycan Turbo GT, which in our spec came to $245,075. Options were kept relatively light (for a Porsche) and included the optional 21-inch Mission E wheels with Purple Sky Metallic paint (and mirrors, for $660).
We also forwent buckets for Porsche’s fantastic 18-way adjustable comfort seats with ventilation ($850). Far more money went to tech, with a total of $10,230 spent on the Burmester sound system, head-up display, and Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control. While this Taycan is more than $145,000 more than the Model S Plaid, it makes a strong argument with serious performance and Porsche driving dynamics and build quality. It’s really tough to argue with an available 1,019 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque, though Porsche’s claimed 340 miles of range does make an argument for a Model S Plaid.
The Tesla’s slim options list and attractive pricing are equally hard to argue with. Tesla charges buyers for a few things, but we’d pay for Deep Blue Metallic paint ($1,500) and the sweet Arachnid wheels ($4,500) with summer tires. Critically, Tesla offers a Track Pack ($20,000) that includes bigger carbon ceramics with upgraded calipers, pads, and fluids with lighter wheels and Goodyear SuperCar 3R tires. The Track Pack also de-restricts the car, enabling a 200 mph top speed. Last, we forwent the Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software in favor of the more reliable Autopilot system ($6,000) for an as-built price of $121,990. With an estimated 396 miles of range and 1,020 hp, the Tesla will hit 60 in 2.3 seconds to the Porsche’s touted 2.2 seconds. It’s about as close as things get, and we’ll be looking forward to getting the two on the drag strip together.
The Lucid Air Sapphire comes fully loaded with every option in the automaker’s catalog at $249,000. Notably, the Porsche is just $75 pricier. For the money, Lucid throws in its driver assistance system, a high-end audio package, and 18-way heated and ventilated seats. A single color is available: Sapphire Stealth. The Lucid makes a compelling argument for itself with a claimed (and segment-leading) 427 miles of range on a charge. It also packs the most power, with 1,234 horsepower and 1,430 lb-ft of torque. While we’ve had our issues with the Air’s technology, the numbers don’t lie, and the Air Sapphire looks mighty tempting next to its competitors.
Edmunds says
It’s a tough call if you’re in the market to spend ALL the money on a fast EV right now. The Tesla has pricing that can’t be beaten, whereas the Air Sapphire has the power to outdo even the Porsche. However, no one can rule out the Porsche until it's been driven, as Stuttgart reliably produces some of the best-driving cars on the planet. Plus, the customization offered by Porsche is legendary and far more than the rigid choices offered by Lucid and Tesla’s super EVs.