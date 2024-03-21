Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Lucid Air Sapphire vs. Taycan Turbo GT: Epic EVs Compared

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the most extreme EV Porsche has ever made. It’s also the most powerful Porsche ever. But in a world of high-power EVs with big price tags, the newest addition to the Taycan lineup already has its work cut out for it. To get a feel for the market, we built out a Taycan Turbo GT that should nicely compete with its closest rivals: the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Tesla Model S Plaid.

If you feel like following along, Porsche has just added both the Taycan Turbo GT and the Turbo GT with the Weissach package to its excellent configurator. Though Porsche’s Weissach-equipped Taycan so handily beat every other EV at Laguna Seca, it feels like the wrong place to start simply because it doesn’t have rear seats, unlike competitors. So, that leaves the Taycan Turbo GT, which in our spec came to $245,075. Options were kept relatively light (for a Porsche) and included the optional 21-inch Mission E wheels with Purple Sky Metallic paint (and mirrors, for $660).