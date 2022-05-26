Sky's the Limit for 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo

What is the MC20?

The 2022 Maserati MC20 is the automaker's flagship supercar, and our test drive revealed that this flashy coupe delivers the performance and refinement expected at this price point. It's quick, communicative, and a blast to drive on the road or on track. But Maserati knows that not all buyers like to be stuck in the bunker-like confines of a track superstar. Sometimes you just want to relax and feel the wind in your hair, man.

To that end, the 2023 Maserati MC20 Cielo joins the lineup next year. "Cielo" means "sky" in Italian, so if you guessed this was a convertible version of the mid-engine, carbon-tubbed two-seat supercar, you'd be right on the money.

Much of the MC20 Cielo is shared with the coupe, but the folding hardtop roof is all-new. Maserati says the folding roof mechanism adds just 143 pounds to the MC20's already quite svelte sub-3,300-pound curb weight. A convertible as special as this should usually be driven with the top down, but in the event that rain starts to pelt your perm, the roof can be raised in just 12 seconds. The glass housed within the folding roof is also an electrochromic panel, and it can be turned clear or opaque with a simple button press.

What's under the MC20 Cielo's hood?