Edmunds U-Drags: Shelby GT500 Spanks the CT5-V Blackwing!

These American all-stars and their supercharged V8 engines rumbled to blistering times in Edmunds' unique head-to-head race format. Two times in a row, switching drivers for fairness, the GT500 and the Blackwing rocketed down the initial straightaway into the tight U-turn and duked it out in a rolling drag race back to where they started. There was one clear winner at the end.

U-Drags 101

So what's a U-Drag anyway? In short, it's a one-of-a-kind drag race devised by Edmunds as the ultimate test of acceleration, braking and handling. The car that wins isn't necessarily better in all three areas; rather, it's the one that's better at putting it all together. Starting side by side, the two vehicles accelerate through the quarter-mile mark before braking into a U-turn (U-Drags — get it?) and accelerating back to where they started. Then we switch drivers and positions on the track and do it again.

Check out the diagram below to get a visual and then scroll down for the details on how this U-Drags throwdown played out.