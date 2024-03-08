These Are the Rivian R3's Raddest Features

The Rivian R3 was the surprise announcement that accompanied Thursday's launch of the all-new Rivian R2. While we're perfectly jazzed about the company's new Tesla Model Y competitor, the R3 has already stolen our hearts. Its smaller, cuter proportions are exactly what the electric segment has been crying out for. There aren't enough EVs this size.

Offering something small, affordable (Rivian says it will be less expensive than the $45,000 R2) and with enough range for most people (more than 300 miles in some trims) is exactly how automakers are going to get people out of their CR-Vs and into EVs. As it stands, electric cars, trucks and SUVs are all too pricey and too big; it's no wonder Tesla's two smallest and cheapest offerings are the best-selling EVs in America. The R3 is the type of car that solves that problem.

But there's a catch. We're going to have to wait, and that wait will be long. The R3 won't show up until late 2026 at the earliest. So while we're sitting here biding our time, let's talk about the R3's coolest features (at least, the ones we saw on launch day).

Pop-up glass hatch