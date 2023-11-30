Rivian Launches R1T Lease Program in Select States

Rivian has launched leasing programs for its R1T electric truck in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington. Previously, the only way to get into the EV pickup was to purchase or finance one. It’s also worth noting the program is only applicable to these 14 states; prospective R1T buyers in other states or those interested in the R1S SUV will still have to buy one.

There are other caveats too. Based on Rivian’s website, it looks like the automaker is only allowing 24- or 36-month leases on current inventory; there is not currently an option to custom-build and lease an R1T. There's another significant benefit to leasing — the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 spells out that leased EVs are eligible for the full $7,500 tax credit regardless of personal income or the materials sourcing and assembly caveats that come with purchasing.