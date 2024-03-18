Rivian says its navigation system will show a map of charger speeds and availability, including Tesla Superchargers. The “plug and charge” with automatic billing option is an additional perk, making it a more streamlined process than using other networks.

The brand is squarely targeted at outdoors-focused customers, offering a wide selection of camping and overlanding accessories in its catalog. Its expanded charging network will accomodate those customers with sites in out-of-the-way places like national parks and off-roading areas.

"We will be adding sites in mature EV markets where more capacity is needed, in charging deserts where access is extremely limited, and in flagship charging destinations near places like Yosemite and Yellowstone National Parks," Rivian says on its Stories page.

Tesla uses the North American Charging Standard (NACS) while many EVs on the road today use Combined Charging System (CCS). Rivian isn't the first to convert; Ford CEO Jim Farley threw the industry a curveball last year with the announcement that made a deal with Tesla to use the Supercharger network, also using an adapter that its EV customers started receiving recently. The Blue Oval will also switch to NACS connectors for vehicles made in 2025 and beyond.