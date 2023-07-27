An explosive new investigation by Reuters details the extent of Tesla's knowledge that many of its customers were unhappy about their vehicles' real-life range — which didn't meet Tesla's or the EPA's estimates — or even the displayed range in the vehicles themselves. The story says that the complaints and service requests were so numerous, that a special "Diversion Team" of Tesla's remote service department was created to reassure customers that nothing was wrong, then cancel appointments. The damning report comes a day after seven of the world's largest EV automakers announced they would band together to create a charging network to rival Tesla's Supercharger stations.

The Reuters story is rich with accounts of individuals — including Edmunds' own director of vehicle testing, Jonathan Elfalan — whose observed real-life EV range testing never matched the estimates claimed by Tesla and the EPA, nor the range readout given by the vehicle itself. Owners also shared their frustrations trying to set up service appointments to have any potential issues sorted, only to have Tesla's advisers give them the runaround.

At war with its customers

Especially damning are claims that owners concerned about battery performance were flagged in Tesla's system. Per Reuters:

"Tesla also updated its phone app so that any customer who complained about range could no longer book service appointments, one of the sources said. Instead, they could request that someone from Tesla contact them. It often took several days before owners were contacted because of the large backlog of range complaints, the source said. ...

"In late 2022, managers aiming to quickly close cases told advisors to stop running remote diagnostic tests on the vehicles of owners who had reported range problems, according to one of the people familiar with the diversion team’s operations.

" 'Thousands of customers were told there is nothing wrong with their car' by advisors who had never run diagnostics, the person said."

The article explores many more shady practices by Tesla, an automaker now seemingly battling with its own advocates.

At Edmunds, we've been noting Tesla's unusual real-life range results over the years. Here's what we've observed after multiple large-scale tests and owning Teslas ourselves.