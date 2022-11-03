Top-Trim Quad-Motor Rivian R1T Delayed Until 2024

Reservation holders can also re-spec their quad-motor order with the Large pack or cancel their reservation. Rivian says it intends to update customers every three months with estimated delivery times.

Along with the quad-motor Max pack configuration, Rivian also plans to release an entry-level Standard battery model in 2024. With a capacity of 105 kWh, the Standard battery is estimated at 260 miles of range and only comes with the dual-motor setup. The delay might not be optimal, but it could give Rivian buyers news choices — Max and Standard — to compete with Tesla’s Cybertruck, which is on target to roll out around the same time.

Bumps in the road

The delay is the latest in a run of bad news for the brand, including a price hike in March that tacked on $12,000 to the price of a quad-motor R1T, lifting it to $79,500 before undisclosed destination and handling fees. Rivian cited higher component prices, but outraged reservation holders compelled the company to limit the hike to orders placed after the announcement. The company eventually changed its mind, and prices for orders that were made before the price hike were set back to their original number.

In August, Rivian cut its earnings forecast, announcing that it expected to lose nearly $5.5 billion this year, and in October a recall for a defective steering component sent the company’s stock price tumbling. Analysts don’t expect lasting damage from the recall, but it’s one of several setbacks on Rivian’s road to legitimacy.

Closer to home, our own struggles with the RT1 have included the aforementioned steering recall (fixed swiftly by a Rivian mobile technician) and a snafu with the drive stalk that caused one of our drivers to accidentally shift to neutral after just a 200-millisecond press of the gear selector stalk.