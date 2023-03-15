During its annual press conference this week, Porsche detailed its 2022 financials and announced new strategies and teased future vehicles. Among these announcements was the confirmation of both a new electric Porsche Cayenne and an unnamed electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne that will reportedly feature three rows of seating.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume explained the logic behind a more diverse and electrified SUV lineup: "We are observing growing profit pools in [the large SUV] segment, in particular in China and the U.S." For now, details on Porsche's new electric SUVs are light. The fully electric Macan is set for 2024, and the Cayenne will have an electric offering for its fourth generation — though when it will debut isn't specified. Porsche does, however, say that the largest electric SUV will be based on the new SSP Sport platform and will have autonomous driving functions. First confirmed by Porsche in July last year, it is rumored this SUV will feature a third row.