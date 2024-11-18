Our Porsche Macan EV Is Missing Something

Edmunds recently bought a Porsche Macan EV with our own money, which involved cutting a check for $99,020. You might reasonably assume that means the luxury electric SUV came fully loaded, or at least pretty darn close. Unfortunately, this is a Porsche, which means nearly $100,000 won't get you an SUV with all the bells and whistles.

Worse, our Macan EV lacks the kind of bells and whistles you'd expect from a Kia, Ford or Toyota. We've already written about the lack of a rear wiper blade, and now I'm back to talk about driver aids. More specifically, the lack of driver aids on the Macan EV.

Yes, the Macan EV offers adaptive cruise control (and it's good!) and we added Porsche's InnoDrive tech, an augmented reality head-up display that's pretty nifty. So, what's the problem? The problem, dear reader, is cameras.