2025 Porsche 911 GT3 First Look: A Bunch of Updates to the Tune of $40K

502 horsepower and two ways to go lightweight

Both GT3 models use the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine as before with 502 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, and yes, you can still rev it to high heaven (read: 9,000 rpm). Both the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and six-speed manual transmissions carry over and are available on both variants, and Porsche says the final drive ratio is 8% shorter than before, which will come as a welcome update to enthusiasts who have long complained about Porsche's gearboxes having gearing that's too tall. Even so, the GT3's 0-60 mph times of 3.2 seconds (automatic) and 3.7 seconds (manual) are unchanged from 2024.

On the standard GT3, you can opt for a Weissach package that adds a whole bunch of carbon fiber to reduce overall weight. The anti-roll bar, coupling rods, roof, rear wing side plates, mirror shells and other small bits are made from the lightweight material in this spec, as are the interior door handles. The doors even ditch traditional storage pockets for nets to hold your belongings, all in the name of shaving pounds, and lightweight forged magnesium wheels are available as an additional option.

There's a Lightweight — or Leichtbau — pack available for the Touring, too. The aforementioned magnesium wheels come bundled in this option rather than being a stand-alone add-on, and you get the super-cool shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T.