- The Porsche 911 GT3 and GT3 Touring receive a bunch of meaningful updates for 2025.
- The car is lighter, filled with more tech, and you can option the GT3 Touring with rear seats for the first time.
- It's not cheap, though; the 2025 GT3 is nearly $40,000 more expensive than its predecessor.
2025 Porsche 911 GT3 First Look: A Bunch of Updates to the Tune of $40K
The 911 GT3 gets a bunch of nice updates — though it's also nearly $40K more expensive
Bad news: The updated 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 costs $224,495 (including $1,995 for destination). That means it's $40,000 more than last year's version or $62,000 more than the original 2022 model that kicked off this generation of GT3. The good news? Porsche gives you a bunch of changes for those extra clams, including expanded customization options, better tech, a reworked powertrain and more. And considering how super-stinkin' good the GT3 is to drive in its current form — and how loyal Porsche's upper-tax-bracket clients are to the brand — we don't think potential buyers will balk at the increased price one bit.
To wing or not to wing?
Both the GT3 and GT3 Touring arrive simultaneously, the telltale difference between the two being the latter's lack of a fixed rear wing. You do still get a spoiler, though — the same sort of electronic active unit used on other 911 variants — and both variants are visually distinguished from their forebears with a redesigned front diffuser, new headlights, and staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels that are 3.3 pounds lighter (total).
The Touring takes things a little further on the personalization front with a broader range of leather upholstery colors. You can also get rear seats in the Touring for the first time, though we can't imagine they're actually useful for anything more than backpacks or shopping bags. New folding carbon-fiber bucket seats are also available, so you can actually flip the seatbacks forward in order to access the rear compartment.
502 horsepower and two ways to go lightweight
Both GT3 models use the same 4.0-liter flat-six engine as before with 502 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, and yes, you can still rev it to high heaven (read: 9,000 rpm). Both the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and six-speed manual transmissions carry over and are available on both variants, and Porsche says the final drive ratio is 8% shorter than before, which will come as a welcome update to enthusiasts who have long complained about Porsche's gearboxes having gearing that's too tall. Even so, the GT3's 0-60 mph times of 3.2 seconds (automatic) and 3.7 seconds (manual) are unchanged from 2024.
On the standard GT3, you can opt for a Weissach package that adds a whole bunch of carbon fiber to reduce overall weight. The anti-roll bar, coupling rods, roof, rear wing side plates, mirror shells and other small bits are made from the lightweight material in this spec, as are the interior door handles. The doors even ditch traditional storage pockets for nets to hold your belongings, all in the name of shaving pounds, and lightweight forged magnesium wheels are available as an additional option.
There's a Lightweight — or Leichtbau — pack available for the Touring, too. The aforementioned magnesium wheels come bundled in this option rather than being a stand-alone add-on, and you get the super-cool shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T.
Track-ready tech
On the tech front, the GT3 gets the new digital display you'll find in the other refreshed 2025 Porsche 911 models. But unlike those cars, the GT3 keeps its rotary ignition switch intact; no push-button here.
There's a Track Screen mode that switches the displays to the left and right of the central tachometer to pertinent information like tire pressures, oil and water temperatures, and a fuel gauge. You can even rotate the tach so the 9,000-rpm redline is oriented at the top, 12 o'clock position. Pretty cool.
Arrives in summer 2025
It'll be interesting to see where Porsche takes the 911 range from here. Obviously, the GT3 will spawn an even more track-focused GT3 RS, and we've yet to see the 911 Turbo, which should use hybrid power like the new GTS models.
The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 can be ordered later this year and hits dealerships next summer. Better tell your financial planner now.