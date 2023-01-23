The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023.

Why did it win?

How couldn't the Ioniq 5 have won? On design alone, this thing stuns. Hyundai nailed the retro, pixelated graphics of the headlights and taillights integrated with a modern, sleek form. While some might say it doesn't quite fit the bill of "SUV," most EVs are breaking with tradition anyway. The Ioniq 5 and its competitors look like tall hatchbacks, an illusion created by their long wheelbases. Simply put, this a side effect of having to ensure the wheels are as far apart as possible to allow ample space for battery packs. The Ioniq 5 has a longer wheelbase than a Hyundai Palisade and is as wide as a BMW X3. It's an SUV, and we can put that debate to bed, bundled up and cozy.

Speaking of cozy, the interior of the Ioniq 5 is a place you'll want to spend plenty of time. It's well appointed, and Hyundai's choice of materials feels both plush and high-quality. On top of that, it's built with a bank vault-like solidity that's normally reserved for much more expensive machinery. If you spring for the Limited trim, you also get niceties like a panoramic sunroof to make the big cabin feel even larger, a Bose audio system that turns the whole thing into a concert hall, and a driver's seat that reclines almost completely flat for a power nap while you power it up at a charger.

Hyundai's 800-volt electric architecture is a big step forward, too. It enables the Ioniq 5 to charge at rates of up to 350 kW (10% to 80% capacity in as little as 18 minutes). That means less time waiting and more time driving. The quiet, comfortable surrounds of its interior are matched by its whisper-quiet powertrain and lack of wind and tire noise.

Look, you get the picture by now. The Ioniq 5 is the complete package. It does everything well and looks fabulous while doing it. That's why it's the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023.