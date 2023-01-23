- The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023.
- Its stylish design, spacious interior and excellent efficiency (among everything else) won our judges over.
- Hyundai's first crack at a dedicated electric SUV is a home run through and through.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Is the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023
The Ioniq 5 is the new electric crossover benchmark
While some might say the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 took the automotive world by surprise, many of us quietly knew Hyundai was on the cusp of greatness. After years of incessant improvement at the automaker, the Ioniq 5 was the masterstroke Hyundai had been gearing up for. It came storming out of the gate with looks unlike anything else in the industry, let alone the humble crossover segment, and it offers an array of features that make it more than a great electric car. The Ioniq 5 is the new benchmark in a burgeoning segment, and that's why it's the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023.
Why did it win?
How couldn't the Ioniq 5 have won? On design alone, this thing stuns. Hyundai nailed the retro, pixelated graphics of the headlights and taillights integrated with a modern, sleek form. While some might say it doesn't quite fit the bill of "SUV," most EVs are breaking with tradition anyway. The Ioniq 5 and its competitors look like tall hatchbacks, an illusion created by their long wheelbases. Simply put, this a side effect of having to ensure the wheels are as far apart as possible to allow ample space for battery packs. The Ioniq 5 has a longer wheelbase than a Hyundai Palisade and is as wide as a BMW X3. It's an SUV, and we can put that debate to bed, bundled up and cozy.
Speaking of cozy, the interior of the Ioniq 5 is a place you'll want to spend plenty of time. It's well appointed, and Hyundai's choice of materials feels both plush and high-quality. On top of that, it's built with a bank vault-like solidity that's normally reserved for much more expensive machinery. If you spring for the Limited trim, you also get niceties like a panoramic sunroof to make the big cabin feel even larger, a Bose audio system that turns the whole thing into a concert hall, and a driver's seat that reclines almost completely flat for a power nap while you power it up at a charger.
Hyundai's 800-volt electric architecture is a big step forward, too. It enables the Ioniq 5 to charge at rates of up to 350 kW (10% to 80% capacity in as little as 18 minutes). That means less time waiting and more time driving. The quiet, comfortable surrounds of its interior are matched by its whisper-quiet powertrain and lack of wind and tire noise.
Look, you get the picture by now. The Ioniq 5 is the complete package. It does everything well and looks fabulous while doing it. That's why it's the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023.
Edmunds says
Well earned, Hyundai. We can't wait to see what else you have in store. Click to read more about the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV and learn more about other winners.