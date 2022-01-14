Ford is on a roll at the moment. First the new Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor were seen testing out on public streets, and now the next-generation Ford Mustang has been spotted in its new production body for the first time. It looks like Ford is keeping it pretty simple with the new Mustang (codenamed S650). Despite the heavy camouflage — including the visually tricky hump above the rear window &mdash we can see that the prototype looks similar in overall proportions to the one that's on sale today.

To that end, what little we can see reveals that the next Mustang will likely be more evolutionary than revolutionary when it comes to exterior design. It maintains its classic long hood, short deck proportions and 2+2 layout. The front looks pinched and more modern than the current car, and there will likely be some new design elements that link it to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. In the back the vertically oriented taillights remain, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a remix of the Mustang's signature tri-bar design make its way into the new car.