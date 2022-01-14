The Mustang spotted testing is likely not powered by a high-output engine, with the smaller wheels and smaller exhaust outlets being the key giveaways there. We expect that Ford will keep the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the entry-level powertrain and the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 as the GT model's powerplant. Rumor has it that Ford will hybridize both powertrains, but details are scarce at this point. It's a logical move, and one that will keep the Mustang relevant for a new age while boosting power and granting better fuel economy.
Of course, there are downsides to everything, and the hybrid system will most likely come with a weight penalty. So, too, will the all-wheel-drive system that the Mustang is rumored to get. There are obvious benefits to traction, but we hope the addition of AWD doesn't kill the Mustang's fun factor.