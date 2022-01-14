Next-Generation Ford Mustang Spotted Testing Under Heavy Camo

Ford is planning some big changes for the S650 Mustang

Ford is on a roll at the moment. First the new Bronco Raptor and Ranger Raptor were seen testing out on public streets, and now the next-generation Ford Mustang has been spotted in its new production body for the first time. It looks like Ford is keeping it pretty simple with the new Mustang (codenamed S650). Despite the heavy camouflage &mdash; including the visually tricky hump above the rear window &mdash we can see that the prototype looks similar in overall proportions to the one that's on sale today.

To that end, what little we can see reveals that the next Mustang will likely be more evolutionary than revolutionary when it comes to exterior design. It maintains its classic long hood, short deck proportions and 2+2 layout. The front looks pinched and more modern than the current car, and there will likely be some new design elements that link it to the Mustang Mach-E electric SUV. In the back the vertically oriented taillights remain, and we wouldn't be surprised to see a remix of the Mustang's signature tri-bar design make its way into the new car.

The Mustang spotted testing is likely not powered by a high-output engine, with the smaller wheels and smaller exhaust outlets being the key giveaways there. We expect that Ford will keep the 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder as the entry-level powertrain and the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 as the GT model's powerplant. Rumor has it that Ford will hybridize both powertrains, but details are scarce at this point. It's a logical move, and one that will keep the Mustang relevant for a new age while boosting power and granting better fuel economy.

Of course, there are downsides to everything, and the hybrid system will most likely come with a weight penalty. So, too, will the all-wheel-drive system that the Mustang is rumored to get. There are obvious benefits to traction, but we hope the addition of AWD doesn't kill the Mustang's fun factor.

The last big piece of news is that an electric version of the iconic pony car may come to pass, too. Ford is rumored to be turning at least one version of its iconic coupe into a silent, more future-proof EV. We don't expect this one to emerge at the same time as the new gas-powered version, but a midcycle refresh in 2028 might see the Mustang swap gasoline for flowing electrons.

Time will certainly tell, though, and we expect the next Mustang to officially break cover sometime next year. If so, it'll probably show up in dealerships by the end of 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle.

Edmunds says

While all of this is speculation for now, it seems like Ford has some very good ideas on how to bring its biggest icon into a new era. We just hope this new Mustang keeps what matters most: its soul.

