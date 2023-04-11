After spy shots of an undisguised next-generation Mini Cooper Hardtop SE surfaced last week, Mini has decided to officially pull the wraps off the upcoming electric hatchback. We can see that the new two-door Mini Cooper Hardtop's proportions are overall quite similar to the current model, but a few key differences clue us in to the fact that the upcoming version is all-new. The doors have a new kink near the handles (which are now flush with the bodywork) and the lines up front suggest that the hood no longer completely encircles the headlights. We also see an all-new lighting signature front and back, with the triangular taillights crimped in the middle. They point to a new full-width black trim piece upon which the trim name is emblazoned. The entire body sits on new 21-spoke wheels that are visually stunning, albeit likely a pain to clean.