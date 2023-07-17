- Pictures of the new 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe have been released.
- It's a radical departure from the old car, boasts more space, and is aimed at an outdoor lifestyle.
- More details will become available next month after the car's official unveil.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Is Shockingly Different, In a Good Way
We're talking about a HUGE change here
The current Hyundai Santa Fe is probably the most conservative-looking car in the brand's lineup, but that's about to change in a big way. Hyundai just shared the first images of the new 2024 Santa Fe, and the two could not look more different. The new SUV adopts a totally boxy, extremely angular shape that makes it look uncannily like the current Land Rover Defender.
That's no accident, as Hyundai has said the car's design has been shaped around "the latest outdoor lifestyle trends." Clearly the Santa Fe is being positioned as a more rugged alternative that blurs the line between a city-dwelling SUV and one that can handle roads less traveled. Design-wise, there's no doubt the new Santa Fe is already one of the most interesting-looking vehicles in its class, and we don't even have all the details yet.
Those will come in August after the car's full unveil, but Hyundai did share some preliminary info with the new set of photos. The new Santa Fe will have a longer wheelbase than its predecessor, which should lend itself to more passenger room in the back seats. There's also a new, much larger tailgate that provides a "terrace-like" area when the rear two rows of seats are folded down. Perfect for viewing a little bit of nature as you kick back and relax in your new three-row SUV.
Inside, the Santa Fe looks brand-new and adopts the brand's latest interior design language. There are two 12.3-inch digital displays — one for the infotainment and one for the instrument cluster. It appears there are physical controls for the car's primary functions, like the HVAC controls, that float above the center console. Hyundai has also confirmed that the interior space will be built with sustainable materials for the suede headliner, floor mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks.
There isn't much else in the way of details for now. We did spot a 2.5T badge on the back of one of the models, meaning that at least one trim will come with Hyundai's punchy 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. We also know that some models will come with all-wheel drive thanks to an HTRAC (which is Hyundai-speak for AWD) badge on the rear tailgate — we assume, though, some models will be FWD.
As for pricing, that's still a mystery. We expect the new Santa Fe to remain relatively affordable in its base spec, starting at around $32,000. Top-spec models (likely the ones seen here) will likely be priced closer to, or even above, the $50,000 mark. All will be revealed shortly, but for now you can take a look at the full photo gallery below and soak in the fresh new look.
Edmunds says
Hyundai's designs might not be for everyone, but there's little doubt the automaker's design teams are taking risks and going places more established brands like Honda and Toyota wouldn't dare venture near.