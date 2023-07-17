The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Is Shockingly Different, In a Good Way

The current Hyundai Santa Fe is probably the most conservative-looking car in the brand's lineup, but that's about to change in a big way. Hyundai just shared the first images of the new 2024 Santa Fe, and the two could not look more different. The new SUV adopts a totally boxy, extremely angular shape that makes it look uncannily like the current Land Rover Defender.

That's no accident, as Hyundai has said the car's design has been shaped around "the latest outdoor lifestyle trends." Clearly the Santa Fe is being positioned as a more rugged alternative that blurs the line between a city-dwelling SUV and one that can handle roads less traveled. Design-wise, there's no doubt the new Santa Fe is already one of the most interesting-looking vehicles in its class, and we don't even have all the details yet.