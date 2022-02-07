All the Cars on Sale for Less Than $20,000

Mitsubishi Mirage (and Mirage G4)

All hail the king of affordability: When the sun sets on the Spark this summer, the Mitsubishi Mirage will assume the mantle of the least expensive car on sale. The base MSRP of the diminutive Mirage hatchback and Mirage G4 sedan rings in at $15,925 and $16,795, respectively.

The fuel economy for the duo is good, with the Mirage expected to consume an estimated 36 mpg in combined city and highway driving, according to the EPA, and the Mirage G4 setting a 35 mpg benchmark. Both figures are with the standard five-speed manual transmission. Opting for the available continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT) raises efficiency by 2-3 mpg, but automatic models cost a bit more too. That, however, is where the positives end for the new cheapest car in America. The Mirage in any form lacks refinement and is marked by a noisy interior, underpowered three-cylinder engine and poor build quality.

Nissan Versa