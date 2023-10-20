Fully Tested: The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Has Face-Melting Grip

Testing the Mustang Dark Horse

Instrumented testing is a huge part of what we do here at Edmunds, and we're one of only a few places that test cars and vet manufacturer claims. And while everything from the Kia Forte GT to the BMW X7 gets the same treatment, there's always something a little special about testing a brand-new Mustang. Cue the 2024 Dark Horse — it's a track-ready version of the S650 generation of Ford's iconic pony car, and it's packing some serious numbers.

The big one is this: It makes 500 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. An engine that makes 100 horsepower per liter is a rare thing, and this Coyote V8 means business. But that's not the only astronimically high number here. It also pulls more than 1.1 g of grip on our skidpad and hits 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds (with the manual transmission; the auto would be quicker).

The Dark Horse also has phenomenal brakes, coming to a stop from 60 mph in just 94 feet. That's a distance that only a handful of cars have been able to bear. The current Porsche 911 Turbo S did it in 93 feet, while the insanely sticky (and much lighter) Cayman GT4 RS did it in 89 feet. But think about this: The fact that we can even mention a Mustang in the same breath as world-class Porsches isn't just surprising, it's an incredible feat from Ford.

Check out the Dark Horse's results below and see how the numbers compare to the GT Performance Pack with a manual transmission.

Here's how the Dark Horse stacks up against the GT with the Performance Pack. It's worth noting that both of the cars we tested came equpped with a six-speed manual transmission — no quick-shifting automatics to give either Mustang an edge here.