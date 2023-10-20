Skip to main content
Fully Tested: The 2024 Mustang Dark Horse Has Face-Melting Grip

This is more than just a show pony

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse profile
  • Nick Yekikianby
    News Editor
  • We've just come back from a session at our test track with the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse.
  • Some of the numbers this new 'stang pulled encroach on supercar territory.
  • Even if it's a near $70,000 Mustang, the Dark Horse might be worth it.

In this installment of Fully Tested, we take the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse to our test track to answer important questions like, "What is a Mustang Dark Horse, and is it really worth the extra cash compared to a Mustang GT?"

Testing the Mustang Dark Horse

Instrumented testing is a huge part of what we do here at Edmunds, and we're one of only a few places that test cars and vet manufacturer claims. And while everything from the Kia Forte GT to the BMW X7 gets the same treatment, there's always something a little special about testing a brand-new Mustang. Cue the 2024 Dark Horse — it's a track-ready version of the S650 generation of Ford's iconic pony car, and it's packing some serious numbers.

The big one is this: It makes 500 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8. An engine that makes 100 horsepower per liter is a rare thing, and this Coyote V8 means business. But that's not the only astronimically high number here. It also pulls more than 1.1 g of grip on our skidpad and hits 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds (with the manual transmission; the auto would be quicker).

The Dark Horse also has phenomenal brakes, coming to a stop from 60 mph in just 94 feet. That's a distance that only a handful of cars have been able to bear. The current Porsche 911 Turbo S did it in 93 feet, while the insanely sticky (and much lighter) Cayman GT4 RS did it in 89 feet. But think about this: The fact that we can even mention a Mustang in the same breath as world-class Porsches isn't just surprising, it's an incredible feat from Ford.

Check out the Dark Horse's results below and see how the numbers compare to the GT Performance Pack with a manual transmission.

Here's how the Dark Horse stacks up against the GT with the Performance Pack. It's worth noting that both of the cars we tested came equpped with a six-speed manual transmission — no quick-shifting automatics to give either Mustang an edge here.

2024 Mustang Dark Horse vs. 2024 Mustang GT

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse4.6 sec12.8 sec @ 111.6 mph94 feet1.12 g3,961 lbs$73,650
2024 Ford Mustang GT4.8 sec12.7 sec @ 111.6 mph103 feet0.97 g3,866 lbs$50,505

Edmunds says

Is this the best Mustang ever? Depends if you prioritize grip over sheer power, but there are likely Shelby models coming that will make even more power and have even more grip. We can't wait.

