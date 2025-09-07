Two models to start, both with silly names

The first electric GLC to go on sale will be the horrifically named GLC 400 4Matic with EQ Technology. Like the G-Class that uses a similar naming structure, the "with EQ Technology" part is what signifies this is an EV, which is important since gas-powered GLCs will coexist with this new EV. Later, a second model will join the lineup: the GLC 300+ with EQ Technology.

Both models use a 94-kWh battery pack, and thanks to 800-volt electrical architecture, the GLC is capable of charging at up to 330 kW. Mercedes says the SUV's battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 25 minutes in ideal conditions.

The dual-motor GLC 400 4Matic produces 483 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque, while the single-motor (and rear-wheel-drive) GLC 300+ steps down to 369 hp and 372 lb-ft. The former is estimated to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, while the less powerful model should do the same run in 5.9 seconds. Electric driving range for both models is still TBD, but we're expecting somewhere around 350 miles for the GLC 400.