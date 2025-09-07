- The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC ditches lozenge styling for a more traditional SUV shape.
- Single- and dual-motor variants will be offered with as much as 483 horsepower and 330-kW charging.
- A 39.1-inch Hyperscreen gives the GLC's interior a major wow factor.
2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV First Look: An Electric Luxury SUV for the Masses
Bold styling, new multimedia tech and a comfy ride set the tone for Mercedes' future EVs
The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC is the first step in the brand's next stage of electric vehicles. Gone is the melted-soap styling of the current EQE and EQS sedans and SUVs and in its place is a more traditional look that should appeal to a wider audience. That, combined with updated interior styling, new tech and robust driving range, will make the GLC EV a formidable competitor for the world's growing crop of electric SUVs, including the recently revealed BMW iX3.
Two models to start, both with silly names
The first electric GLC to go on sale will be the horrifically named GLC 400 4Matic with EQ Technology. Like the G-Class that uses a similar naming structure, the "with EQ Technology" part is what signifies this is an EV, which is important since gas-powered GLCs will coexist with this new EV. Later, a second model will join the lineup: the GLC 300+ with EQ Technology.
Both models use a 94-kWh battery pack, and thanks to 800-volt electrical architecture, the GLC is capable of charging at up to 330 kW. Mercedes says the SUV's battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in less than 25 minutes in ideal conditions.
The dual-motor GLC 400 4Matic produces 483 horsepower and 596 lb-ft of torque, while the single-motor (and rear-wheel-drive) GLC 300+ steps down to 369 hp and 372 lb-ft. The former is estimated to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, while the less powerful model should do the same run in 5.9 seconds. Electric driving range for both models is still TBD, but we're expecting somewhere around 350 miles for the GLC 400.
One-pedal driving and an optional air suspension
The new GLC EV will include full one-pedal driving. Mercedes calls its technology One Box, which basically boils down to the vehicle's computer calculating the bare minimum amount of friction braking that needs to be used in a given situation and maximizing regenerative braking to compensate.
During a brief ride-along in a GLC EV prototype in Germany, Mercedes showed off the SUV's optional Airmatic suspension — a bit of tech borrowed from the flagship S-Class. Airmatic works well in the GLC; the ride quality is comfortable but nicely controlled without excessive body motions. Airmatic also automatically lowers the GLC at highway speeds for improved aerodynamics and, therefore, better efficiency.
Check out that Hyperscreen
The GLC EV rides on brand-new vehicle architecture and makes excellent use of its 117-inch wheelbase. The interior is incredibly roomy for both front and rear passengers. The standard glass roof can be made opaque at the touch of a button, and thank goodness, Mercedes includes a special heat-resistant film inside the glass so you won't be cooked like a 7-Eleven hot dog on a summer day.
A highlight of the GLC’s interior is the 39.1-inch Hyperscreen — a massive single display that's instantly impressive. The graphics are sharp, and the Hyperscreen is immediately responsive to touch commands. The Hyperscreen is an optional extra; the GLC's standard setup uses a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and a 14-inch multimedia display.
A range of high-quality materials are used throughout the cabin, but Mercedes is especially proud of its fully animal-free interior that's been certified by the Vegan Society. The GLC's interior is the first ever to receive this stamp of approval. In addition to not using any animal-sourced materials, everything inside the vegan-spec GLC looks and feels super premium.
Stylish and spacious
The GLC EV is a very handsome car from every angle, and it hews much closer to the design language Mercedes is using on its gas-powered fleet. There are some changes, notably with the grille and its 192 LEDs that are meant to evoke the great Paul Bracq-penned Benzes of the 1960s and '70s. But overall it's a cohesive — if somewhat polarizing — look.
Overall, the GLC has a more coupe-like shape than you might expect with a roofline that slopes downward toward the rear. Inside, there's a reasonable 20.1 cubic feet of cargo space, which Mercedes says is the same as the room in the gas-powered GLC. Fold the rear seats flat and cargo volume expands to 61.4 cubic feet. There’s a frunk as well, which we love, and while it’s not massive, its 4.5-cubic-foot capacity should prove to be plenty useful for buyers.
How much will the Mercedes-Benz GLC EV cost?
Mercedes will bring the GLC 400 4Matic with EQ Technology to U.S. dealers starting in late 2026 and the single-motor variant should follow in early 2027. We don't have any information regarding pricing as of right now, but Mercedes will be smart to keep the GLC competitive with other small electric SUVs, so expect something in the $60,000 range.
Will the GLC EV be a bigger hit than Merc's prior EQ cars? Only time will tell, of course, but based on what we've seen thus far, the new GLC is one of the most appealing EVs to come out of Mercedes-Benz in years.