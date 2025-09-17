Mercedes-Benz Remains Committed to Plug-In Hybrids

Mercedes-Benz currently offers a wide range of plug-in hybrids in its coupes, roadsters, sedans and SUVs. Some, like the AMG C 63 or AMG S 63, use hybrid power to boost performance, while others, like the S 580e, are more about extended electric cruising. Mercedes is also one of only a few automakers to offer Level 3 DC fast charging for its plug-in hybrids, allowing buyers to recharge quickly while on the go.

Parallel hybrids, meanwhile, offer the convenience of not having to plug in while still using an onboard battery and electric motor to improve overall efficiency. The closest thing Mercedes offers is a 48-volt mild hybrid, where a small starter-generator is integrated into the driveline to use electric power for initial acceleration and smoothing out the engine's stop-start system.

Källenius said that rather than explore new hybrid technologies, the company can just tailor its plug-ins to the needs of customers.

"You can increase the range of a plug-in hybrid," Källenius noted. "We're not gonna go back from that."