- Mercedes-Benz will expand its plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicle offerings.
- Parallel hybrids — like what's used in a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry — are not part of the plan.
- Mercedes believes PHEVs with at least 62 miles of range are the company's new standard.
Mercedes-Benz Remains Committed to Plug-In Hybrids
The company says it's "not gonna go back" from plug-in hybrids with at least 62 miles of EV range
As Mercedes-Benz pushes forward with a huge product offensive, EVs and plug-in hybrids are a key part of the strategy. But what about parallel hybrids — ones that have a smaller battery and no plug, like what you find in a Honda Civic, Lexus ES or Toyota Camry? According to CEO Ola Källenius, Mercedes-Benz isn't exploring this option.
"What we have seen in our customer behavior for Mercedes — C-Class and above — it's 100 kilometers plus," Källenius said during an interview at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, last week. He's referring to the company's plug-in hybrids, and 100 kilometers (about 62 miles) is the minimum electric driving range for future Mercedes PHEVs.
Mercedes-Benz currently offers a wide range of plug-in hybrids in its coupes, roadsters, sedans and SUVs. Some, like the AMG C 63 or AMG S 63, use hybrid power to boost performance, while others, like the S 580e, are more about extended electric cruising. Mercedes is also one of only a few automakers to offer Level 3 DC fast charging for its plug-in hybrids, allowing buyers to recharge quickly while on the go.
Parallel hybrids, meanwhile, offer the convenience of not having to plug in while still using an onboard battery and electric motor to improve overall efficiency. The closest thing Mercedes offers is a 48-volt mild hybrid, where a small starter-generator is integrated into the driveline to use electric power for initial acceleration and smoothing out the engine's stop-start system.
Källenius said that rather than explore new hybrid technologies, the company can just tailor its plug-ins to the needs of customers.
"You can increase the range of a plug-in hybrid," Källenius noted. "We're not gonna go back from that."