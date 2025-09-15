Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq Both Aced the Edmunds EV Range Test

Want an electric Cadillac SUV that isn't an absolute behemoth? General Motors' luxury arm has two new options for you to consider. The compact Optiq EV offers seating for five and sleek exterior styling, while the larger Vistiq gives you a bit more luxury and tech, plus a third row of seats.

Both boast an EPA-estimated driving range of around 300 miles. But our real-world range test shows it's easy to beat those numbers — and not by a small amount.