Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq Both Aced the Edmunds EV Range Test
The two electric SUVs have almost identical real-world range
Want an electric Cadillac SUV that isn't an absolute behemoth? General Motors' luxury arm has two new options for you to consider. The compact Optiq EV offers seating for five and sleek exterior styling, while the larger Vistiq gives you a bit more luxury and tech, plus a third row of seats.
Both boast an EPA-estimated driving range of around 300 miles. But our real-world range test shows it's easy to beat those numbers — and not by a small amount.
Cadillac Optiq: 339 miles of range
We tested the Optiq in its Sport 2 trim, which uses an 85-kWh battery and two electric motors, giving this SUV all-wheel drive. Output is rated at 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, and when we ran the Optiq through our instrumented testing procedure, we clocked a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 5.9 seconds. Not bad.
According to the EPA, this Optiq should see a driving range of 302 miles, but we recorded 339 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test — a 12.2% improvement. What's more, we observed better overall efficiency than what the EPA predicts, with our car using 29.8 kWh of energy per 100 miles, compared to the official estimate of 33 kWh per 100 miles.
Cadillac Vistiq: 334 miles of range
The Vistiq — sorry, the Vistiq 900 E4, which is such a stupid name — has a larger 102-kWh battery pack. Through its two electric motors, the Vistiq delivers an impressive 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to get this 6,231-pound three-row SUV from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds. Talk about quick.
What's interesting is that, despite being larger and significantly more powerful than the Optiq, the Vistiq's real-world driving range isn't too far off. We saw 334 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test — a 9.3% improvement over the EPA's 305-mile estimate. Of course, the Vistiq is a lot less efficient than its smaller sibling, using 36.6 kWh per 100 miles.
How we range test
The Edmunds EV Range Test aims to show an EV's most accurate real-world range based on the driving habits of most consumers. We use a route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. We stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits and drive the vehicles in their most efficient settings, with the climate control set to auto and 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz