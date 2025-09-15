Cadillac Optiq and Vistiq Both Aced the Edmunds EV Range Test

The two electric SUVs have almost identical real-world range

2025 Cadillac Optiq front 3/4
  • The Optiq and Vistiq are Cadillac's newest electric SUVs.
  • The compact Optiq has 300 horsepower and seating for five, while the larger Vistiq boasts 615 hp and three rows of seats.
  • Both SUVs exceeded their EPA estimates in the Edmunds EV Range Test.

Want an electric Cadillac SUV that isn't an absolute behemoth? General Motors' luxury arm has two new options for you to consider. The compact Optiq EV offers seating for five and sleek exterior styling, while the larger Vistiq gives you a bit more luxury and tech, plus a third row of seats.

Both boast an EPA-estimated driving range of around 300 miles. But our real-world range test shows it's easy to beat those numbers — and not by a small amount.

2025 Cadillac Optiq rear

Cadillac Optiq: 339 miles of range

We tested the Optiq in its Sport 2 trim, which uses an 85-kWh battery and two electric motors, giving this SUV all-wheel drive. Output is rated at 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, and when we ran the Optiq through our instrumented testing procedure, we clocked a 0-to-60-mph sprint of 5.9 seconds. Not bad.

According to the EPA, this Optiq should see a driving range of 302 miles, but we recorded 339 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test — a 12.2% improvement. What's more, we observed better overall efficiency than what the EPA predicts, with our car using 29.8 kWh of energy per 100 miles, compared to the official estimate of 33 kWh per 100 miles.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq driving

Cadillac Vistiq: 334 miles of range

The Vistiq — sorry, the Vistiq 900 E4, which is such a stupid name — has a larger 102-kWh battery pack. Through its two electric motors, the Vistiq delivers an impressive 615 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That's enough to get this 6,231-pound three-row SUV from 0 to 60 mph in a scant 3.9 seconds. Talk about quick.

What's interesting is that, despite being larger and significantly more powerful than the Optiq, the Vistiq's real-world driving range isn't too far off. We saw 334 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test — a 9.3% improvement over the EPA's 305-mile estimate. Of course, the Vistiq is a lot less efficient than its smaller sibling, using 36.6 kWh per 100 miles.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq rear 3/4

How we range test

The Edmunds EV Range Test aims to show an EV's most accurate real-world range based on the driving habits of most consumers. We use a route made up of 60% city and 40% highway driving, with an average speed of 40 mph. We stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits and drive the vehicles in their most efficient settings, with the climate control set to auto and 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

Be sure to check out our full Edmunds EV Range Test leaderboard to see how the Optiq and Vistiq compare to other luxury SUVs. Also: Peep the Escalade IQ at the top of the list. It might be super-sized, but it's got incredible range to back it up.

Photos by Keith Buglewicz

by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

edited by

Clint Simone has worked in the automotive industry since 2015. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Before joining Edmunds as a senior features editor, Clint contributed to Motor1.com and InsideEVs, evaluating mostly electric cars. Clint loves hot hatchbacks more than any other type of vehicle but secretly enjoys driving big trucks when he gets the chance. He would never admit to that.

