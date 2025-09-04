Mercedes-Benz Will Bless the World With a New G-Class Convertible

And yes, this one will be coming to the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Convertible teaser image
  • Mercedes-Benz is working on a G-Class convertible.
  • The drop-top G-wagen will be sold around the world — including in the U.S.
  • A smaller "baby G-Class" is still in the works as well.

"A G-Class cabriolet is coming." That's the official statement from Mercedes-Benz this week, confirming that the iconic G-wagen will spawn a drop-top variant. Even better, it's going to be sold in the U.S.

"We will offer the open-top G-Class in almost every market around the world, including the U.S.," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. This is an important distinction; the company previously offered a G-Class convertible as part of its Maybach division — you can see it below — but this SUV was never sold in the States.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach G 650 Landaulet rear 3/4

Based on the teaser photo above, the new G-Class convertible looks to take a shape similar to its predecessor. This means it'll likely be a four-door SUV with a retractable roof, and its rear seats could be pushed back a bit for additional legroom. 

Mercedes-Benz isn't saying anything else about the G-Class convertible right now. As far as powertrains are concerned, the drop-top could use the G 550's inline-six, the G 63's ferocious V8 or the G 580's fully electric setup.

The G-Class convertible should make its debut sometime in 2026 or possibly 2027, and it won't be the only expansion of the G-Class lineup. Mercedes previously confirmed a smaller, more affordable "baby G-Class" is in the works. Considering how much we love the standard G-wagen, as far as we're concerned, the more the merrier.

2025 Mercedes-AMG G 63 front 3/4
