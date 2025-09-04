Mercedes-Benz Will Bless the World With a New G-Class Convertible

"A G-Class cabriolet is coming." That's the official statement from Mercedes-Benz this week, confirming that the iconic G-wagen will spawn a drop-top variant. Even better, it's going to be sold in the U.S.

"We will offer the open-top G-Class in almost every market around the world, including the U.S.," Mercedes-Benz said in a statement. This is an important distinction; the company previously offered a G-Class convertible as part of its Maybach division — you can see it below — but this SUV was never sold in the States.