Porsche Adds Potent S E-Hybrid Powertrain to the 2024 Cayenne Lineup

The Porsche Cayenne's powertrain lineup continues to expand, with a new Cayenne S E-Hybrid variant due to slot between the E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid trim levels. Let's talk about performance first, which is Porsche's sweet spot: this newest model pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (making 348 horsepower on its own) with a 174-hp electric motor. Total system output from this plug-in hybrid is a considerable 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque — good, Porsche says, for launching the Cayenne S E-Hybrid from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

For reference, the base 2024 Cayenne is powered by the same engine sans electric motor and accelerates to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a less powerful version of the engine (producing 463 hp between the two power sources) and reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Even the Cayenne S and its mighty twin-turbo V8 — which churns out 468 hp — can't match the S E-Hybrid. It hits the 60 mph marker in 4.7 seconds.