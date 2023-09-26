Skip to main content
Porsche Adds Potent S E-Hybrid Powertrain to the 2024 Cayenne Lineup

One of the quickest Cayennes in the lineup is a V6 plug-in hybrid

  • Porsche unveiled the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid with 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.
  • Starting MSRP is $100,750 for the SUV and $105,650 for the Coupe.
  • It's expected to arrive in spring 2024.

The Porsche Cayenne's powertrain lineup continues to expand, with a new Cayenne S E-Hybrid variant due to slot between the E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid trim levels. Let's talk about performance first, which is Porsche's sweet spot: this newest model pairs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (making 348 horsepower on its own) with a 174-hp electric motor. Total system output from this plug-in hybrid is a considerable 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque — good, Porsche says, for launching the Cayenne S E-Hybrid from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

For reference, the base 2024 Cayenne is powered by the same engine sans electric motor and accelerates to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds. The Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a less powerful version of the engine (producing 463 hp between the two power sources) and reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds. Even the Cayenne S and its mighty twin-turbo V8 — which churns out 468 hp — can't match the S E-Hybrid. It hits the 60 mph marker in 4.7 seconds.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid rear

Standard equipment for the new S E-Hybrid includes 20-inch wheels, a pair of twin exhaust pipes in brushed stainless steel, a blind-spot monitor, eight-way power seats and stainless steel pedals. The standard SUV version also comes with silver exterior design elements, while the fastback Cayenne Coupe has black-painted trim. A new air filtration system and passenger screen with video functions are optional. On the technology front, Porsche says it has added capability to its MyPorsche app and enhanced Apple CarPlay functionality.

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid can charge its battery pack (25.9 kWh of total capacity) in about two and a half hours using a Level 2 charger with an 11-kW charging rate.

Starting at $100,750 for the SUV and $105,650 for the Coupe, the Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid can be ordered now, with deliveries starting next spring.

Edmunds says

With more horsepower and torque than even the gas-powered V8 model, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is going to be a treat.

