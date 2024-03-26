2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look: Updating an Icon

You read that right. If you must have a V8 then your only choice is to go with the AMG G 63. The entry-level G 550 now uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, making 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Compared to a V8-equipped 2024 G 550, that’s up 27 hp but down 37 lb-ft. Mercedes says the real improvement is with fuel efficiency — expect a few extra mpg from the six.

But most G-Class shoppers don’t give a rip about fuel economy, and that’s why the G 63 exists. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces the same 577 hp and 627 lb-ft as before, which is enough to propel the beast from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, according to Mercedes. The bigger news is the integrated 48-volt mild hybrid system that both engines employ to power a new range of driving features like the optional AMG Active Ride Control. This trick suspension includes hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive dampers to keep the SUV more rigid in the corners while also providing a greater range of stiffness between Comfort and Sport modes.