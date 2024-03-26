- The G 550 and G 63 both receive a refresh for the 2025 model year.
- There's a new turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine powering the G 550, while the G 63 retains its big V8.
- Inside, the G finally gets MBUX infotainment software, along with a touchcreen allowing wireless Apple CarPlay and Andoird Auto.
- An all-electric version of the G-Class will join the two gas-powered versions later this year.
2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class First Look: Updating an Icon
The G finally gets with the times
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class has reached icon status, primarily because it has stayed true to its off-road-centric roots since going on sale decades ago. For 2025, Mercedes updates the G-Class' design and technology to bring the luxury truck to modern standards — but don’t worry, it’s still the G-wagen you know and love.
Mercedes has breathed some life into the G with exterior changes that include new front and rear fascias. Inside, there’s finally a usable infotainment system and an expanded list of personalization options. The controversy lies under the hood, as Mercedes has yanked the V8 in the G 550 in favor of a new six-cylinder. Luckily, the G 63 retains all eight cylinders.
You read that right. If you must have a V8 then your only choice is to go with the AMG G 63. The entry-level G 550 now uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six, making 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Compared to a V8-equipped 2024 G 550, that’s up 27 hp but down 37 lb-ft. Mercedes says the real improvement is with fuel efficiency — expect a few extra mpg from the six.
But most G-Class shoppers don’t give a rip about fuel economy, and that’s why the G 63 exists. The twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 produces the same 577 hp and 627 lb-ft as before, which is enough to propel the beast from zero to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, according to Mercedes. The bigger news is the integrated 48-volt mild hybrid system that both engines employ to power a new range of driving features like the optional AMG Active Ride Control. This trick suspension includes hydraulic roll stabilization and adaptive dampers to keep the SUV more rigid in the corners while also providing a greater range of stiffness between Comfort and Sport modes.
The G 550 remains the best option for diehard off-roaders. Mercedes says that it can climb a 45-degree grade when on a suitable surface and there’s an impressive 9.5 inches of ground clearance between the axles. Approach and departure angles remain at 31 degrees and 30 degrees, respectively.
All G-Class models benefit from aerodynamic improvements. Even though it's still shaped like a brick on wheels, the G’s face is now smoother with new windshield pillar trim and a spoiler lip, resulting in a quieter cabin and slightly slippier profile.
A luxurious, leather-filled interior is a quintessential component of the Mercedes G-Class calculus. The new model keeps the same design overall scheme from before, with a few enhancements. The G now has keyless entry, a novel feature from 15 years ago but one that will be a big improvement for any current owner looking to upgrade. Mercedes also added climate-controlled cupholders to ensure that your coffee stays hot and Diet Coke stays cold — talk about knowing your audience.
Perhaps more important to the G-Class customer is the bigger list of customization options for interior materials and colors. This includes the two-tone Manufaktur Catalana Beige and black leather shown here, with many others to choose from.
While the list of new features isn’t huge, this interior is still a beautiful space overall. There’s a feeling of solid build quality and high-end finishes that haven’t been present in some of Mercedes’ newest models.
Big news: The ancient Comand infotainment system is finally gone and replaced by the newer MBUX system. That means the G-wagen now has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a touchscreen and the Mercedes voice assistant. This may be the single biggest improvement to the new SUV, finally bringing it into the modern world. There’s also a new Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos audio, along with rear-seat entertainment screens for the first time. The G-Class’ safety suite is improved, with automatic emergency braking, route-based speed adaptation and active lane keeping assistance.
Of all the luxury off-roaders, the G-Class has always occupied a unique spot on the higher end of the price spectrum. Buyers now have a choice of fantastic competitors with the Land Rover Defender and Lexus GX. Those willing to consider something electric should also check out the Rivian R1S or GMC Hummer EV.
Edmunds says
Even icons like the G-Class need updates to stay relevant. The new 2025 model has some of the no-brainer features that this SUV has been missing, which should translate to wider appeal beyond its substantial fan base.