- The Turbo GT is Porsche's most aggressive Taycan yet.
- This EV produces as much as 1,092 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque, allowing it to hit 60 mph in as little as 2.1 seconds.
- The price tag is just as monstrous: $231,995 including destination.
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Gives You 1,092 HP for $232K
An optional Weissach package allows this monster Taycan to hit 60 mph in 2.1 seconds
Good news, everyone! Porsche has decided to apply its extensive GT-car knowledge to the Taycan EV and is giving us this: the Taycan Turbo GT. The specs alone are impressive, with this range-topping Taycan delivering as much as 1,092 horsepower, 988 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-to-60-mph time of 2.1 seconds. But even more impressive is the fact that a prototype of this car recently set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record by putting down the fastest lap of any four-door vehicle: 7 minutes, 7.55 seconds. Yowza.
The Turbo GT benefits from all the same upgrades Porsche applied to the rest of the 2025 Taycan range, including a new motor at the rear axle. In its standard drive mode, the Taycan Turbo GT makes 777 hp, which increases to 1,019 hp in overboost while using launch control, and a further 1,092 hp for 2 seconds of initial takeoff. There's also an Attack mode, which is sort of like the push-to-pass boost function offered in the normal Taycan, but instead, this one is activated by the right-hand paddle shifter, so it's easier to use if you're wearing race gloves and means you don't have to move your right palm from the 3 o'clock position.
It only takes a hair over 2 seconds for the Taycan Turbo GT to hit 60 mph, with the standard model doing the deed in a scant 2.2 ticks. An optional Weissach package lowers that time to 2.1 seconds, largely thanks to its improved aerodynamics, increased use of lightweight materials, and the removal of the EV's rear seats. The Taycan Turbo GT with the Weissach package also increases this sedan's top speed to 190 mph, compared to the regular Turbo GT's 180 mph v-max.
The Weissach pack benefits from a fixed rear wing rather than the standard Turbo GT's adaptive spoiler. In place of the rear seats, you'll find a storage compartment with carbon-fiber cladding and you only get one charging port on the passenger side rather than the extra driver's side outlet on the standard Taycan. All told, Porsche says the Taycan Turbo GT Weissach is 157 pounds lighter than a Taycan Turbo S. The best part? The Weissach package is a no-cost option.
Porsche fits the Taycan Turbo GT with 21-inch wheels, summer tires and the company's new Active Ride suspension with GT-specific tuning. Lightweight ceramic brakes are also standard, and you can get the Turbo GT in exclusive paint shades of Pale Blue and Purple Sky metallic. Well, exclusive for one year, anyway, then they're entered into the company's broader Paint to Sample catalog.
How much does this hella-quick EV cost? $231,995, including $1,995 for destination, which makes it $35,445 more expensive than the current 2024 model-year Taycan Turbo S. No, that's not chump change, but this isn't a chump car, either.
Edmunds says
The 2025 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT arrives in dealers this summer. Hopefully we'll be able to wring it out on a racetrack before then.