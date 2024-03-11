Porsche Taycan Turbo GT Gives You 1,092 HP for $232K

Good news, everyone! Porsche has decided to apply its extensive GT-car knowledge to the Taycan EV and is giving us this: the Taycan Turbo GT. The specs alone are impressive, with this range-topping Taycan delivering as much as 1,092 horsepower, 988 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-to-60-mph time of 2.1 seconds. But even more impressive is the fact that a prototype of this car recently set a Nürburgring Nordschleife record by putting down the fastest lap of any four-door vehicle: 7 minutes, 7.55 seconds. Yowza.

The Turbo GT benefits from all the same upgrades Porsche applied to the rest of the 2025 Taycan range, including a new motor at the rear axle. In its standard drive mode, the Taycan Turbo GT makes 777 hp, which increases to 1,019 hp in overboost while using launch control, and a further 1,092 hp for 2 seconds of initial takeoff. There's also an Attack mode, which is sort of like the push-to-pass boost function offered in the normal Taycan, but instead, this one is activated by the right-hand paddle shifter, so it's easier to use if you're wearing race gloves and means you don't have to move your right palm from the 3 o'clock position.