- The XB7 is a BMW X7 SUV that went to world-renowned tuner Alpina for finishing school.
- The result is a 650-horsepower SUV that absolutely hauls.
- Pricing starts around $150,000, and not many luxury SUVs are as stable and comfy at high speed.
Tested: 2025 BMW Alpina XB7 Is a Supreme High-Speed Hauler
Need a plush way to quickly cross a continent? Look no further than the Alpina XB7
Need to get from Munich to Berlin in a hurry? Might I suggest the BMW Alpina XB7. Not many cars are as well suited for hours upon hours of comfortably bombing down an autobahn at 100-plus mph. Even better: BMW's largest-and-in-chargest SUV works a treat at home on American roads, too. Mostly, anyway.
2025 BMW Alpina XB7
Edmunds Test Results
|Engine
|twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8
|Power
|630 hp
|Torque
|590 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|Driveline
|all-wheel drive
|Weight
|5,941 pounds
|0-30 mph
|1.7 seconds
|0-45 mph
|2.7 seconds
|0-60 mph
|4.2 seconds
|0-75 mph
|5.9 seconds
|Quarter mile
|12.3 seconds @ 112.7 mph
|Braking 60-0 mph
|101 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skidpad)
|0.95 g
|Price as tested
|$159,145
Quick and fast
The Alpina XB7's 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds is hardly slow — especially considering this thing tips the scales a schnitzel shy of three tons — but the floor-it-from-a-stop acceleration isn't what impresses me the most. Instead, it's the effortless way this big SUV carries itself at extra-legal speeds, confidently blasting down freeways with the solidity of a bank vault.
Little to no wind or road noise makes its way into the cabin, adding to the overarching sense of serenity. You get lost in the depth of the Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound stereo's audio quality, but put your right foot down and the bassy rumble of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine will happily make itself known.
Special credit goes to the XB7's air suspension, which keeps this Bavarian porker calm and collected over coarse pavement. That's with this test car's 23-inch wheels and low-profile 285/35ZR23 front and 325/35ZR23 summer tires fitted, by the way. No other large luxury SUV rides as well as the XB7. Escalade? Navigator? Mercedes GLS? Fat chance.
Don't push it too hard, though
It isn't all good news, however. Fast and stable as the XB7 is at high speeds, the Alpina falls apart when pushed hard into a corner. The traction control system is way too eager to intervene when minor amounts of slip are detected, cutting power with the immediacy of an overzealous dog that's reached the end of its leash. This in turn causes a weird tripod effect where the weight of the car all piles onto the slipping outer front wheel, making the rear end unstable. The Alpina XB7's skidpad spec of 0.95 g is good in a vacuum, but it exceed the limits of its grip even slightly and you'll feel the hard pull of its reins.
When not pushed hard, the XB7 offers confident braking, as its solid 101-foot stopping distance from 60 mph proves. There's little nosedive and or rear-end skittishness during panic stops as well.
Extreme speed, extreme luxury
So, why buy the BMW Alpina XB7? Starting around $150,000, it certainly isn't cheap — as tested, the car you see here costs nearly $160,000 thanks to those larger wheels and the upgraded stereo. But it's also a singular experience among ultra-fast luxury SUVs. BMW's weird XM plug-in hybrid isn't as well sorted on road (plus it's ugly as sin), a Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is stiffer and less refined and alternatives like a Bentley Bentayga Speed are significantly more expensive. The Alpina doesn't skimp on interior trimmings either, with fine leather, excellent build quality, and plenty of space for adults across all three rows of seats.
If your automotive needs include covering great distances at high speed, the BMW Alpina XB7 is certainly a tempting indulgence.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz