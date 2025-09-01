Tested: 2025 BMW Alpina XB7 Is a Supreme High-Speed Hauler

Quick and fast

The Alpina XB7's 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds is hardly slow — especially considering this thing tips the scales a schnitzel shy of three tons — but the floor-it-from-a-stop acceleration isn't what impresses me the most. Instead, it's the effortless way this big SUV carries itself at extra-legal speeds, confidently blasting down freeways with the solidity of a bank vault.

Little to no wind or road noise makes its way into the cabin, adding to the overarching sense of serenity. You get lost in the depth of the Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound stereo's audio quality, but put your right foot down and the bassy rumble of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine will happily make itself known.

Special credit goes to the XB7's air suspension, which keeps this Bavarian porker calm and collected over coarse pavement. That's with this test car's 23-inch wheels and low-profile 285/35ZR23 front and 325/35ZR23 summer tires fitted, by the way. No other large luxury SUV rides as well as the XB7. Escalade? Navigator? Mercedes GLS? Fat chance.