Mazda CX-90 vs. Kia Telluride: 3-Row Crossover Comparison Test

The Kia Telluride: Miss Popularity

Since its debut in 2019, the Kia Telluride has won over consumers with its rugged good looks, smooth powertrain, intuitive tech and excellent value. As part of a midcycle refresh for 2023, the three-row crossover also received a bit of an off-road-minded upgrade, the new X-Pro trim shown here. It features all-terrain tires, a bit more ground clearance, standard all-wheel drive and augmented cooling for more towing capacity. Like all other 2023 Tellurides, there’s also a revised front fascia and grille, as well as redesigned lights front and rear.

Under the hood is the same well-mannered naturally aspirated 3.8-liter V6 engine as before, pushing out 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a standard eight-speed automatic transmission, this powertrain is smooth and capable, but it’s neither thrilling nor particularly efficient. The Telluride is built more for practical kid-hauling than driving enjoyment. With room for up to eight occupants, the Telluride can be had with second-row captain’s chairs or a bench seat.