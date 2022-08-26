Maserati Boss Bill Peffer Says It's Ready to Take on the Competition

Maserati is emerging from its villa in Modena, Italy, finding comfort in the embrace of parent company Stellantis (the conglomerate that owns Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati and a handful of other brands) after its breakup with Ferrari. Signaling an openness to new opportunities in the market while acknowledging its 107-year legacy doesn't seem to be a challenge for Maserati. The first piece of evidence? The American debut of the 621-horsepower MC20 Cielo (a convertible version of the MC20 supercar) last week, which will be sold alongside the Levante and Grecale SUVs.

The combination of luxury SUVs and racing-inspired supercars may seem odd, but not to William Peffer, Maserati Americas CEO. In an interview with Edmunds, Peffer said that while the brand is building its fastest sedans ever (with the Ghibli Trofeo and Quattroporte Trofeo), Maserati is "compressing" a bit on sedans and moving where the market is. And that means more SUVs and supercars. Enter the five-seat compact Grecale SUV, which starts at $63,500. Peffer sees new buyers, which leads to a pipeline of opportunity.

"The Grecale opens up an audience," Peffer said. "This plays in the SUV segment, the largest segment, which is forecasted to grow by another 25%. The Grecale will open the door to people considering a Maserati."