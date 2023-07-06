Driven: The 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena Delivers on a Big Promise

It felt best to start out in Comfort mode, one of three settings that modify the suspension stiffness, throttle response, eagerness of the transmission, and exhaust note. Wouldn't you know it, the Grecale is actually a sumptuous cruiser. In this mode, the Grecale soaks up LA's rutted pavement without issue, undue waft or float. The transmission is a little lazy, and burying your right foot brings about some nonchalant downshifts. But we're in Comfort, and if you want to take it easy on your day-to-day commute, the Grecale will happily oblige.

We also had the chance to test the Grecale's adaptive cruise control functions in LA traffic, and we're happy to report the system is well on par with its rivals. It keeps tight gaps to the cars in front and rarely bings or bongs with an annoying warning. All the safety systems work well, in fact. The 360-degree view parking camera array keeps you from curbing your 21-inch wheels and the blind-spot warning system politely keeps you from running others off the road. It's a no fuss affair, as it should be.

When it's time to turn the wick up a bit, we skipped right over GT — the Grecale's second mode, which is so similar to Comfort the two can hardly be separated in normal driving — and straight into Sport. The exhaust gets a bit more character, the transmission flips the switch from lazy to sassy, the whole car feels more up on its toes. Using the big metal paddles behind the wheel becomes so tempting it borders on compulsory, and the eight-speed responds with only the shortest of delays. The suspension supposedly stiffens up, too, but the difference was so minor it was almost imperceptible, a welcome change from other cars with sport modes that unnecessarily want to loosen your fillings.

Should you find yourself in the mood to hoon your crossover, the Grecale delivers. Downshifts are sharp, the engine is responsive and you never feel short on grunt. The steering isn't the most direct rack, and the Grecale doesn't turn in quite as crisply as we'd want, but this isn't the high-performance model and doesn't ride on sticky summer tires. Even so, our tester's all-seasons felt grippy enough, and working your way into tight bends and wiggling your way out as the AWD shuffles power to the rear end is more than enough fun to make up for any lack of outright stick.