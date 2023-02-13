After years of waiting for the rebirth of the Maserati GranTurismo, it's finally here. The 2024 GranTurismo kicks off the second generation of Maserati's sleek-looking coupe. We've driven it, and we can confirm Maserati's latest grand tourer lives up to the name.

Sadly, the Ferrari-sourced V8 from the prior-generation model is gone. But Maserati's fabulous twin-turbo V6, which is also used in the automaker's MC20 supercar, makes a worthy replacement. Maserati will also be offering an all-electric version of the GranTurismo, the Folgore, which will be Maserati's first all-electric vehicle.

Maserati points to its own 1947 A6 1500 as the world's first grand-touring car, claiming that model established the high-speed, luxury touring philosophy so many GT cars have emulated over the past 75 years. This latest GranTurismo pays homage to that history, with enough cabin space to comfortably accommodate four adults, enough cargo space to carry their belongings, and enough horsepower to effortlessly cruise at elevated speeds, even when fully occupied. Think of it as a lighter, more powerful (and more expensive) BMW 8 Series.

For now, the GranTurismo launches as a coupe only but it wouldn't surprise us if a convertible shows up in the next couple of years. The release date for the regular 2024 GranTurismo is set for the spring of 2023. The all-electric Folgore will come out in the latter part of 2023.

What's under the GranTurismo's hood?

The new 2024 GranTurismo's underpinnings are extensively made from lightweight materials like aluminum and magnesium, as well as high-strength steel, a combination Maserati says results in a 3,957-pound curb weight for the V6 models and 4,982 pounds for the all-electric Folgore, both impressively lithe numbers for a 2+2 luxury grand tourer.

The death of the V8 may concern traditionalists, but GranTurismo fans will be happy to hear the new car, in every configuration, makes more power than the previous car. The V6 in the Modena base trim cranks out 483 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, compared to the previous V8's 454 horsepower and 384 lb-ft. The top-spec Trofeo packs 542 horsepower and 479 lb-ft from its upgraded version of the same V6.

We've yet to run the GranTurismo through our instrumented testing regimen but Maserati says the Modena will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9 seconds and the Trofeo in 3.5 seconds. Both models utilize an eight-speed automatic transmission and standard torque-vectoring all-wheel drive.

What about the electric GranTurismo?

The new electric variant of the GranTurismo, the Folgore, is even more powerful. It spins out 750 hp from its three electric motors and 92.5-kWh battery. Maserati says the GranTurismo Folgore can rip from 0 to 62 mph in 2.7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 202 mph. Sub 3-second 0-60 mph times are nothing new for EVs but the top speed spec, should it be true, is interesting; most other performance EVs top out at around 150-160 mph.

What about range and charging, you ask? Final EPA estimates aren't yet available but it should be between 250 and 300 miles on a full charge. (Presumably, that's when you're not driving at 202 mph.) The electric GranTurismo Folgore has an 800-volt power system architecture, which is essentially the top-end standard also used in other high-end EVs like the Audi e-tron GT, Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan. It allows for very quick DC fast-charging power. Maserati says the Folgore has a max charging power of 270 kW, which can recharge the battery from 20% to 80% capacity in just 18 minutes when using an appropriate charger (and under optimum conditions, presumably). The GranTurismo can handle AC charging (Level 2) up to 22 kW, which is similarly speedy should you have access to an appropriate power source.

How does the GranTurismo drive?

Using the smaller V6 engine allowed Maserati to mount it behind the front axle, centralizing the GranTurismo's mass and providing a 52/48 front-to-rear weight distribution. This balanced design works with the car's responsive steering, active suspension, and confident brakes to deliver a highly engaging driving experience, particularly when using the GranTurismo's Sport or Corsa driving mode. The V6 engine's wide powerband and thrilling exhaust note easily deliver the "performance" component of Maserati's "luxury performance" brand principle, while the supportive seats and relaxed nature of the Comfort and GT modes encourage long-distance, high-speed travel.

And the electric Folgore?

The electric Folgore model weighs 1,000 pounds more than the V6 GranTurismo. But with an extra 200 horsepower and the instant torque provided by its electric motors, it feels even more energetic than the gasoline-powered model. We drove the Folgore at the Vallelunga racetrack north of Rome, where its 750 hp could be fully exploited, and came away impressed with how well balanced and nimble the electric GranTurismo remained despite the additional weight.

Credit the Folgore's highly efficient rear-wheel torque vectoring, made possible by the dual rear motors driving each wheel, along with aggressive suspension damping in Corsa mode. These features maintained the car's composure even when pushing hard through sweeping bends and navigating rapid transitions. The Brembo braking system also earns bonus points for smoothly transitioning between regenerative braking and hydraulic action, and it confidently hauls the 5,000-pound electric coupe down from speed. Proof that, while you can't break the laws of physics, advanced engineering allows you to bend them pretty far.

How comfortable is the GranTurismo?

Perhaps the most impressive component of the new GranTurismo is its ability to carry four full-size adults within its sleek exterior shell. By leveraging both creative exterior design cues and state-of-the-art construction techniques, the 2+2 coupe can simultaneously fit 6-foot-tall occupants in all four of its seats.

An example of this advanced approach is the Folgore's T-shaped battery pack that uses the same space as the traditional gasoline drivetrain. This kept the battery from being mounted under the seats, lowering both the seats and the roofline (and the car's center of gravity). The GranTurismo's sleek, aerodynamic shape also delivers a quiet atmosphere even at elevated speeds.

How's the GranTurismo's interior?

Inside, Maserati's recently reworked multimedia system takes care of infotainment duties, while a new digital clock and an optional head-up display augment the new, more tech-forward feel. An optional Sonus Faber 3D surround-sound system with 19 speakers might just turn your car into a concert hall. Slick design cues include the blue start button on the steering wheel and optional interior colors ranging from black to gray to tan. Even the base Modena trim features high-quality materials throughout the cabin, while the Trofeo and Folgore models up the luxury quotient with contrast stitching and a standard heated multifunction steering wheel.

How's the GranTurismo's tech?

Every GranTurismo includes a 12.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and an 8.8-inch climate control panel. The car's advanced electronic architecture ensures a rapid response when using the touchscreen and allows up to five user profiles to be stored in the system. The system can receive over-the-air updates for improvements and new features.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, along with a digital rearview mirror that removes all blind spots and advanced driver assist features like radar cruise control and lane keeping assistance. We were particularly impressed by Maserati's Dynamic Road View tech, which provides a dynamic 3D image of surrounding vehicles in the digital instrument cluster.

How's the GranTurismo's storage?

The GranTurismo's attractive interior manages to offer real utility in the form of a medium-size storage bin under the armrest, functional cupholders, and a small covered pocket, all in the center console. But the real surprise comes after opening the rear hatch. There's 10.9 cubic feet of storage (9.5 cubes in the Folgore) in the wide and deep cargo hold behind the second-row seats. It's one thing to have space for four full-size adults, but having space for all their stuff, too, is how the GranTurismo truly earns its name.

What are the GranTurismo's trim levels?

Three versions of the GranTurismo are available: Modena, Trofeo, and Folgore. The Modena is the entry-level trim, offering a 483-horsepower twin-turbo V6, eight-speed automatic transmission, and standard all-wheel drive. The GranTurismo Modena's active suspension rides on 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. A plush leather interior, featuring a 12.2-inch digital gauge cluster, is paired with a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and 8.8-inch climate control panel. A 14-speaker, 860-watt Sonus faber audio system comes standard on the Modena.

The performance-oriented Trofeo trim ups horsepower in the V6 to 542 and adds an electronic rear differential. Exterior upgrades include carbon-fiber accents and a gloss black grille, while the interior benefits from perforated leather with contrast stitching and a herringbone pattern on the dashboard and seats.

The electric 750-horsepower GranTurismo Folgore features sustainable, synthetic leather in either a dark or light color with contrast stitching and laser etching throughout the cabin. Unique Aero wheels provide improved aerodynamics, with gloss black exterior accents and badging in dark copper. There's also a PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition model, limited to 300 units worldwide and offered in four unique colors. Half will be sold in Trofeo trim, the other half as electric Folgores, and all will feature a 75th Anniversary logo on the seats, wheels and rear hatch.

Pricing will start at $174,000 when the Modena and Trofeo go on sale in spring 2023.