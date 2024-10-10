2025 Lexus LX 700h First Look: New Hybrid and Rugged Overtrail Trim

Lexus touts this as the brand's first hybrid system with an alternator and a starter. The setup adds redundancy to the vehicle because the starter can still get the engine running if the hybrid system stops working. In addition, the alternator powers the 12-volt battery so the SUV can continue driving using only the combustion engine.

Toyota estimates the LX 700h gets 20 miles per gallon in the EPA's combined cycle versus 19 mpg combined for the LX 600. Toyota's philosophy for this vehicle's hybrid system seems to not be focused on fuel economy but instead on achieving greater performance without making the vehicle thirstier.

The LX 700h gets a few extra standard features too. The SUV has a 2,400-watt AC inverter under the center console for powering electric accessories, like while camping. A cool box is also in the console, and there's a head-up display. At the back, there's a folding shelf system to provide extra storage because of the hybrid battery back there. Buyers can select two- or three-row seating configurations.