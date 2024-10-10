- The Lexus LX 700h introduces a more powerful hybrid powertrain to the automaker's biggest SUV.
- The LX gets a new Overtrail trim with two locking differentials, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and 18-inch wheels for improved off-road performance.
- The LX 700h also has a standard head-up display, an automated parking assist system and a rear storage shelf.
2025 Lexus LX 700h First Look: New Hybrid and Rugged Overtrail Trim
The hybrid Lexus LX is more powerful and uses less fuel
The Lexus LX was redesigned just a few years ago, and while its standard engine provides enough power to move the big SUV with authority, it lacks the wow factor offered by other luxury SUVs in the $100,000 price class. That changes for the 2025 Lexus LX 700h, which adds more power and slightly improved fuel economy thanks to its electrified powertrain. There’s also a new Overtrail trim level for buyers who want an even more off-road-capable vehicle.
More power, better economy
The LX 700h shares its 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission with the existing LX 600, but this version gains hybrid assistance. The electrified powertrain makes 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, versus 409 hp and 479 lb-ft for the version in the LX 600. Both variants can tow up to 8,000 pounds.
Lexus touts this as the brand's first hybrid system with an alternator and a starter. The setup adds redundancy to the vehicle because the starter can still get the engine running if the hybrid system stops working. In addition, the alternator powers the 12-volt battery so the SUV can continue driving using only the combustion engine.
Toyota estimates the LX 700h gets 20 miles per gallon in the EPA's combined cycle versus 19 mpg combined for the LX 600. Toyota's philosophy for this vehicle's hybrid system seems to not be focused on fuel economy but instead on achieving greater performance without making the vehicle thirstier.
The LX 700h gets a few extra standard features too. The SUV has a 2,400-watt AC inverter under the center console for powering electric accessories, like while camping. A cool box is also in the console, and there's a head-up display. At the back, there's a folding shelf system to provide extra storage because of the hybrid battery back there. Buyers can select two- or three-row seating configurations.
An even more rugged LX
The Overtrail trim level is only available on the LX 700h. It rides on 33-inch all-terrain tires that wrap around 18-inch wheels and features front and rear locking differentials plus a front skid plate that protects vital components underneath the vehicle.
Overtrail buyers can order their LX 700h in the trim-exclusive Earth brown exterior. The body gets a matte gray grille, black door handles, dark gray roof rails, black fender edges, and dark chrome trim on the windows and bumpers. Inside, there's a choice of black or Stone Brown semi-aniline leather. The seats and doors feature Stone Brown stitching, and there's black open-pore wood trim on the center console and door panels. The environment should keep occupants comfy, even while off-roading.
Edmunds says
The LX 700h seems like the model to get. It has more power, additional torque, and improved fuel economy over the existing LX 600 model. Plus, there are useful extra standard features. We just wish we knew how much the hybrid system and extra kit is going to cost.