Skip to main content

2025 Lexus LX 700h First Look: New Hybrid and Rugged Overtrail Trim

The hybrid Lexus LX is more powerful and uses less fuel

2025 Lexus LX 700h Front Angle
  • written by
    Correspondent
    Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • The Lexus LX 700h introduces a more powerful hybrid powertrain to the automaker's biggest SUV.
  • The LX gets a new Overtrail trim with two locking differentials, 33-inch all-terrain tires, and 18-inch wheels for improved off-road performance.
  • The LX 700h also has a standard head-up display, an automated parking assist system and a rear storage shelf.

The Lexus LX was redesigned just a few years ago, and while its standard engine provides enough power to move the big SUV with authority, it lacks the wow factor offered by other luxury SUVs in the $100,000 price class. That changes for the 2025 Lexus LX 700h, which adds more power and slightly improved fuel economy thanks to its electrified powertrain. There’s also a new Overtrail trim level for buyers who want an even more off-road-capable vehicle.

More power, better economy

The LX 700h shares its 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 and 10-speed automatic transmission with the existing LX 600, but this version gains hybrid assistance. The electrified powertrain makes 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque, versus 409 hp and 479 lb-ft for the version in the LX 600. Both variants can tow up to 8,000 pounds.

See 14 2024 Lexus LX vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
2025 Lexus LX 700h rear angle

Lexus touts this as the brand's first hybrid system with an alternator and a starter. The setup adds redundancy to the vehicle because the starter can still get the engine running if the hybrid system stops working. In addition, the alternator powers the 12-volt battery so the SUV can continue driving using only the combustion engine.

Toyota estimates the LX 700h gets 20 miles per gallon in the EPA's combined cycle versus 19 mpg combined for the LX 600. Toyota's philosophy for this vehicle's hybrid system seems to not be focused on fuel economy but instead on achieving greater performance without making the vehicle thirstier.

The LX 700h gets a few extra standard features too. The SUV has a 2,400-watt AC inverter under the center console for powering electric accessories, like while camping. A cool box is also in the console, and there's a head-up display. At the back, there's a folding shelf system to provide extra storage because of the hybrid battery back there. Buyers can select two- or three-row seating configurations.

2025 Lexus LX 700h rear dusty

An even more rugged LX

The Overtrail trim level is only available on the LX 700h. It rides on 33-inch all-terrain tires that wrap around 18-inch wheels and features front and rear locking differentials plus a front skid plate that protects vital components underneath the vehicle.

Overtrail buyers can order their LX 700h in the trim-exclusive Earth brown exterior. The body gets a matte gray grille, black door handles, dark gray roof rails, black fender edges, and dark chrome trim on the windows and bumpers. Inside, there's a choice of black or Stone Brown semi-aniline leather. The seats and doors feature Stone Brown stitching, and there's black open-pore wood trim on the center console and door panels. The environment should keep occupants comfy, even while off-roading.

Edmunds says

The LX 700h seems like the model to get. It has more power, additional torque, and improved fuel economy over the existing LX 600 model. Plus, there are useful extra standard features. We just wish we knew how much the hybrid system and extra kit is going to cost.

Chris Bruceby

Chris Bruce has worked in the automotive industry since 2011 and has written thousands of stories about cars, motorsports and motorcycles in that time. Chris is a correspondent for Edmunds and has written for Autoblog, Autoviva, Hagerty, InsideEVs, Motor1 and New Roads. He has also hosted hundreds of podcast episodes. For hobbies, Bruce enjoys building plastic models of robots and cars. He also enjoys video games, particularly the 16-bit variety. His dog keeps him busy.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2025 Polestar 3
Discover Now at Polestar.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
The Kia K4
Learn More 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Learn More at Chevrolet.com 
Advertisement
Photo Sponsored By
2024 Honda Prologue
Learn More at ShopHonda.com 

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model