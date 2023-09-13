- The 702-horsepower Ram TRX will not continue beyond the 2024 model year.
- A limited number of Final Edition trucks will be released to commemorate the end of production.
- Final Edition models boast a handful of changes, including unique paint schemes, but no mechanical updates.
The Ram TRX Is Dead
It's a sad day for forced induction V8s, as Ram kills the 1500 TRX supertruck
Ram will send the range-topping 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX off into the sunset with a Final Edition model for the 2024 model year. Technically called the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition (phew), only 4,000 examples of this limited-production model will be produced worldwide. (There will also be non-Final Edition versions available should you choose not to participate in the sendoff.) In Ram’s words, these models represent “one last chance” for shoppers to buy the hot rod truck before the glorious Hellcat engine is axed from the lineup.
Though eight total exterior colors will be offered, three new exclusive hues — Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise — will be the ones to get. The beadlock-capable wheels, badge and bed decals all feature a Satin Titanium finish unique to the Final Edition.
Changes are more significant inside the cab. Owners will get Patina (light bronze) stitching on the dash and seats, paired with a TRX logo embroidered on the seatback. The digital instrument cluster is altered to read “Final Edition” on startup, and a plaque on the center armrest displays the truck’s build number. A TRX badge on the passenger-side dash will be finished in Satin Titanium to match those on the exterior, while matte carbon-fiber trim and "Triaxle-suede" door panel inserts hint at the TRX's performance capabilities
The TRX Final Edition won’t be cheap. Pricing is set at $119,620, including the $1,995 destination charge. Order books open at the end of this year.