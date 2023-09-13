The Ram TRX Is Dead

Ram will send the range-topping 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX off into the sunset with a Final Edition model for the 2024 model year. Technically called the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition (phew), only 4,000 examples of this limited-production model will be produced worldwide. (There will also be non-Final Edition versions available should you choose not to participate in the sendoff.) In Ram’s words, these models represent “one last chance” for shoppers to buy the hot rod truck before the glorious Hellcat engine is axed from the lineup.

Though eight total exterior colors will be offered, three new exclusive hues — Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise — will be the ones to get. The beadlock-capable wheels, badge and bed decals all feature a Satin Titanium finish unique to the Final Edition.