The Ram TRX Is Dead

It's a sad day for forced induction V8s, as Ram kills the 1500 TRX supertruck

  • Chase Bierenkovenby
    Contributor
    Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.
  • The 702-horsepower Ram TRX will not continue beyond the 2024 model year.
  • A limited number of Final Edition trucks will be released to commemorate the end of production.
  • Final Edition models boast a handful of changes, including unique paint schemes, but no mechanical updates.

Ram will send the range-topping 702-horsepower Ram 1500 TRX off into the sunset with a Final Edition model for the 2024 model year. Technically called the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition (phew), only 4,000 examples of this limited-production model will be produced worldwide. (There will also be non-Final Edition versions available should you choose not to participate in the sendoff.) In Ram’s words, these models represent “one last chance” for shoppers to buy the hot rod truck before the glorious Hellcat engine is axed from the lineup.

Though eight total exterior colors will be offered, three new exclusive hues &mdash; Delmonico Red, Night Edge Blue and Harvest Sunrise &mdash; will be the ones to get. The beadlock-capable wheels, badge and bed decals all feature a Satin Titanium finish unique to the Final Edition.

2024 Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition front three-quarters

Changes are more significant inside the cab. Owners will get Patina (light bronze) stitching on the dash and seats, paired with a TRX logo embroidered on the seatback. The digital instrument cluster is altered to read “Final Edition” on startup, and a plaque on the center armrest displays the truck’s build number. A TRX badge on the passenger-side dash will be finished in Satin Titanium to match those on the exterior, while matte carbon-fiber trim and "Triaxle-suede" door panel inserts hint at the TRX's performance capabilities

The TRX Final Edition won’t be cheap. Pricing is set at $119,620, including the $1,995 destination charge. Order books open at the end of this year.

Edmunds says

We weren’t expecting to see the TRX disappear so soon after its 2021 introduction, and Stellantis hasn’t offered any clear reasoning for the cancellation. We're sad to see it go, but at least truck buyers with a need for speed have the Ford F-150 Raptor line to choose from.
